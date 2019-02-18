Green Grass by a nose in Grade I at Vincennes

The back half of the today’s Paris-Vincennes card was terrific and included the eQ+ race of the day.

The eQuinte+ Prix d’Arras (purse 48,000€, 2700 meters, 16 European starters) this day went to 1.13kr timed Class Action with Ch. Dreux aboard, the owner/trainer as well.

Off at 23/1 Class Action defeated the 25/1 odds Tooltime (9f Carmody Lobell-Etoile) with David Thomain aboard for trainer Bjorn Goop. Angle Of Attack (7g Scarlet Knight) was third as the 1.1/1 favorite and reined by Gabriele Gelormini for trainer Robert Bergh. 12/1 Angel d’Or and 44/1 Coco de Rocha completed the top five. The exact order eQuinte+ paid 148,650.20€.

The featured Prix Comte Pierre de Montesson, also named the Criterium des Jeunes 2019, (Gr. I, purse 170,000€, 2700 meters) for three year olds saw 3/2 odds Green Grass (3f Bold Eagle-Tootsie Smiling) prevail by a short nose for driver Gabriele Gelormini, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Sebastien Dewulf.

Green Grass now has six career wins in 10 starts for 238,900€ earned. Race time was 1.14.3kr off even fractions.

The 9/1 Golden Bridge (3m Ready Cash-Usenza) was second driven by Yoann Lebourgeois for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Michel Tessier. 37/1 Girls Talk (3f Brilliantissime-Be My Girl) took third with David Thomain up for trainer Allaire, ahead of another Allaire trainee, the 26/1 Gatsby Perrine (3m Bird Parker-Unabella Perrine) that Anthony Barrier teamed for owner J.F. Mary. 10/1 General du Park was fifth for Alexandre Abrivard, ahead of Granon Vedaquais and Greenpeace.

Express Jet (5m Goetmals Wood-Run For Jet) was a powerful, mostly front end harness racing winner of today’s Gr. II Prix Ovide Moulinet (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, six starters) timed in 1.12.6kr with trainer Pierre Vercruysse aboard at Vincennes.

The winner scored for the seventh time in a 30 race career now for 446,860€ in life earnings. The 2.9/1 odds winner defeated 2.4/1 Enino du Pommereux (5m Coktail Jet-Noune du Pommereux) with Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Noel Lolic. Third was the 1.2/1 Earl Simon (5f Prodigious-Tindrana) handled by Franck Ouvrie for Ecurie Skytten and trainer Jarmo Niskanen.

The Prix des Pontavices (Gr. III monte, purse 90,000€, 2175 meters) went to the 4/5 odds favorite Boss du Meleuc (8g Lucky Blue-Rafales du Meleuc) timed in a quick 1.10.5kr (fractions 1.07.8kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.08.9kr at the 1000 and 1.10.8kr with 500 meters remaining) with Alexandre Abrivard in the irons for trainer/owner Yannick Alain Briand. The Boss scored for the 18th time in 61 career starts for 650,100€ earned. The 3/2 second choice Clegs des Champs (7g Legs du Clos) was second for David Thomain, trainer Thierry Raffegeau and owner J.Y. Roze. 52.8/1 Codie de Beaulieu (7g Oyonnax) was third for jockey Mathieu Mottier.