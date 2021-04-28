Day At The Track

Green Light given for racing in Quebec

02:36 AM 28 Apr 2021 NZST
Hippodrome 3R
Hippodrome 3R will open soon for live harness racing
Photo courtesy of City of Trois-Rivieres

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Late Monday afternoon the Quebec Jockey Club received word from the Quebec Health Ministry that harness racing can resume at the Hippodrome 3R.

Track officials were scrambling to get qualifying races set for Wednesday and Saturday. Official word on when the track will open for live racing will be decided shortly. There will no spectators allowed for live racing or qualifiers.

"We are so pleased that we can start racing again," said Murielle Thomassin, director of racing at the Hippodrome 3R. "Now we have to make sure we have enough horses qualified to fill the opening day card and we will be back in business.

"As soon as we have worked out a date for opening day," Thomassin added. "We will of course let everyone know. It's exciting that we can race again but a lot of work now has to be done before opening day."

For more information, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.

