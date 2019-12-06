Green has no regrets about selling his star colt

by Garrick Knight

Ray Green is getting used to the idea that he just might have the best three-year-old in the land.

Copy That was the run of the race in the Group 1 Sires Stakes Final at Addington on New Zealand Cup Day, running second by a nose after doing a power of work.

Race favourite One Change sprint-laned for the narrow victory but the talk out of the race was the run of the second horse.

“He’s always had enormous ability,” said Green.

“But with it came a little bit of waywardness.

“We’ve mastered that to a point now and the improvement has been noticeable.”

Green, from Pukekohe, actually owned Copy That himself but sold him to Australian stable clients, Merv and Meg Butterworth, in the winter for a tidy sum.

The son of American Ideal has further increased his value since then, but Green isn’t worried.

“We got good money at the time and he’s probably worth double that, if not more.

“But my name’s Ray Green, not (Lincoln Farms owner) John Street, so we took the money and ran.”

Copy That returns to the track at Alexandra Park tonight in the $25,000 Northern 3YO Stakes but after a scratching has been shunted to the inside of the second row.

A trial last Saturday was sound and Green is optimistic that both Copy That and stablemate Line Up are ready to run big races.

“They’ve both trained down good and I’m pretty happy with them.”

One Change is in to go for Canterbury trainers Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen, as are his stablemates, Flying Even Bettor and Smooth Deal.

“You don’t get away with a cheap run when them guys come to town, so I’ve got mine pretty ready,” said Green.

He is nothing if not a realist in his twilight years, but he’s pretty adamant that with the right runs, both colts are capable of winning Derby-level races this season.

“I couldn’t be happier to have these two colts in the barn.

“They are right up there with the very top echelon. Both are Australian owned and will eventually end up there, but for now I’m happy to have them here.

“I know Copy That went better down south, but there’s actually nothing between them.”

The scratching of Above N Beyond has not helped Copy That, who bookies opened a $4.80 second favourite last night, alongside Smooth Deal.

One Change opened the $2.80 elect with Line Up on the fourth line at $7.50.

The third favourite at $6.50 is Bad To The Bone, who trainer Barry Purdon says will greatly benefit from a handy draw.

“He’s never had a draw so I’m looking forward to seeing what he’ll do this week from a decent alley.

“He’s a really nice horse and definitely up to the best ones of his age.”

Purdon has a monopoly on the $30,000 Northern Breeders Stakes one race later with star mare Belle Of Montana a prohibitive $1.40 favourite ahead of stablemate, Wainui Creek ($4.20).

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ