Greenpeace upsets in 120,000€ Prix Une de Mai

December 22, 2018 - Today at Paris Vincennes featured three harness racing Groupe contests and a host of other competitive races.

The Prix de Luynes (purse 58,000€, 2700 meters, 15 four-year old male starters) opened the Paris-Vincennes action this day and 4/1 Eden de Banville (4m Look de Star -Oh Manon) scored for David Thomain timed in 1.13.8kr. J.P. Thomain trains and Ecurie de Haras d’Erable owns the winner. 7.3/1 Epson d’Ariane (4m Uppercut du Rib ) was second with Jean Michel Bazire driving and 7.1/1 Etailo d’Eam (4m Coktail Jet ) took the third check for driver Gabriele Gelormini.

Perhaps the most interesting groupe race of the day was the Gr. II Prix Une de Mai (purse 120,000€, 2175 meters, 11 starters two-year olds) with the upset score earned by 15/1 odds Greenpeace (2f Memphis du Rib -Quelle Aventure) timed in 1.14.2kr. Matthieu Abrivard was the pilot for trainer Yves Boireau, owner Jean Pierre Dubois and breeder Ecurie D. This filly recorded her third career win in six starts, now for 76,690€ earned. The 9/10 favorite Girls Talk (2f Brillantissime -Be My Girl) was second for Eric Raffin and trainer Philippe Allaire, this filly having won four of her first five outings before today. 29/1 Gemme de Buiset (2f Brillantissime ) was third with David Thomain up for trainer Allaire. The well-regarded 4.7/1 Green Grass was a dq.

Top flight monte trotteurs faced the start in the Gr. II Prix Jules Lemonnier (purse 120,000€, 2175 meters, nine starters) and three were on the line together timed in 1.11kr when the leading 5/10 favorite Arlington Dream was off-stride late stretch. Thus, 8/1 Virgious du Maza (9g Prodigious -Pocket Edition) prevailed for jockey Damien Bonne to record his 18th career win in 72 starts for 795,995€ earned. Sebastien Ernault trains this one for breeder/owner Ecurie du Maza. Place second from the dq of 10/1 Une Serenade was 4.4/1 Dexter Fromentro (5m Qwerty ) with Camille Levesque in the irons for training brother Thomas and owner father Pierre. 21/1 Alpha Saltor was placed third.

The day’s Quinte+ was the Prix Constant Horvieu (Gr. II, purse 105,000€, 2700 meters, 14 starters) and the impressive, well-rated winner was 1.8/1 favorite Coach Franbleu (6g Prince d’Espace -Olydra) reined by Jean-Michel Bazire for trainer/owner Franck Leblanc. Coach now has 11 career wins in 47 starts for 433,770€, with this 1.14.3kr timed score. 22/1 Dragon des Racques (5m Love You ) gained second for Alexandre Abrivard, ahead of 45/1 Clack Sotho (6g Oiseau de Feux ) and driver Guillaume Martin. The next two home in the exact order five, that paid 8,856.20€ for the 2€ wager, were fourth finishing and 11/1 Captain Sparrow (6m Ready Cash ) and the fifth finishing 16/1 Cocktail Julino (6g Pagalor).

The Prix de Strasbourg (purse 88,000€, 2700 meters, 15 starters) completed the upper level action today with 2.4/1 second choice Vertige de Chenu (9g Lynx de Bellouet ) scoring timed in 1.13.2kr with Eric Raffin driving for owner/trainer J-M Baudouin. This one scored for the 18th time in an active career and increased his earnings to 442,980€. 3.1/1 Abydos du Vivier (8g Diamant Gede ) was second for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire. Third in a battle for several checks was 2.1/1 favorite Alama du Goutier (8g Quido du Goutier ) with Vincent Hebert the owner/trainer/driver.

Thomas H. Hicks