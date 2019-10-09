Greenshoe closing in on Shartin N

After an impressive victory in the Kentucky Futurity and a second place finish by harness racing poll leader Shartin N, Greenshoe has closed the gap in the Top Ten Poll. Shartin N is still #1 with 19 first place votes as Greenshoe moved closer with 14 first place votes and surprisingly, undefeated Tall Dark Stranger received one first place vote while remaining in 9th position.
After the battle for the #1 position, the only changes in the Top Ten Poll comes at the end of the list where Warraee Ubeaut moved from 10th to 8th position and Manchego, after becoming the fastest female trotter of all time, is on the Top Ten Poll in 10th position.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 20 – 10/8/2019
|
Rank
|
Name (First Place Votes)
|
Age/Gait/Sex
|
Record
|
Earnings
|
Points
|
Pvs
|
1
|
Shartin N (19)
|
6pm
|
16-14-1-0
|
$848,177
|
328
|
1
|
2
|
Greenshoe (14)
|
3tc
|
12-10-2-0
|
$1,164,550
|
317
|
2
|
3
|
Bettor’s Wish
|
3pc
|
15-11-4-0
|
$1,288,944
|
274
|
3
|
4
|
Lather Up
|
4ph
|
12-8-1-1
|
$768,011
|
161
|
4
|
5
|
Southwind Ozzi
|
3pc
|
12-9-2-0
|
$804,435
|
136
|
5
|
6
|
Atlanta
|
4tm
|
11-7-3-0
|
$658,400
|
128
|
6
|
7
|
Real Cool Sam
|
2tg
|
9-9-0-0
|
$454,575
|
125
|
7
|
8
|
Warrawee Ubeaut
|
3pf
|
15-10-2-3
|
$636,398
|
112
|
10
|
9
|
Tall Dark Stranger (1)
|
2pc
|
7-7-0-0
|
$411,265
|
92
|
9
|
10
|
Manchego (1)
|
4tm
|
13-5-0-0
|
$310,038
|
78
|
--
ALSO: McWicked 30; Elver Hanover 21; Captain Crunch 17; Gimpanzee 16; Forbidden Trade 15; When Dovescry 12; Century Farroh 10; Caviart Ally, Six Pack 8; Alicorn, Hypnotic AM, Lyons Sentinel 7; Green Manalishi S, Guardian Angel AS 4; Capt Midnight, Rich And Miserable 3; Denali Seelster, Tall Drink Hanover 1.