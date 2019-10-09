Greenshoe closing in on Shartin N

After an impressive victory in the Kentucky Futurity and a second place finish by harness racing poll leader Shartin N, Greenshoe has closed the gap in the Top Ten Poll. Shartin N is still #1 with 19 first place votes as Greenshoe moved closer with 14 first place votes and surprisingly, undefeated Tall Dark Stranger received one first place vote while remaining in 9th position.

After the battle for the #1 position, the only changes in the Top Ten Poll comes at the end of the list where Warraee Ubeaut moved from 10th to 8th position and Manchego, after becoming the fastest female trotter of all time, is on the Top Ten Poll in 10th position.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 20 – 10/8/2019

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (19) 6pm 16-14-1-0 $848,177 328 1 2 Greenshoe (14) 3tc 12-10-2-0 $1,164,550 317 2 3 Bettor’s Wish 3pc 15-11-4-0 $1,288,944 274 3 4 Lather Up 4ph 12-8-1-1 $768,011 161 4 5 Southwind Ozzi 3pc 12-9-2-0 $804,435 136 5 6 Atlanta 4tm 11-7-3-0 $658,400 128 6 7 Real Cool Sam 2tg 9-9-0-0 $454,575 125 7 8 Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 15-10-2-3 $636,398 112 10 9 Tall Dark Stranger (1) 2pc 7-7-0-0 $411,265 92 9 10 Manchego (1) 4tm 13-5-0-0 $310,038 78 --

ALSO: McWicked 30; Elver Hanover 21; Captain Crunch 17; Gimpanzee 16; Forbidden Trade 15; When Dovescry 12; Century Farroh 10; Caviart Ally, Six Pack 8; Alicorn, Hypnotic AM, Lyons Sentinel 7; Green Manalishi S, Guardian Angel AS 4; Capt Midnight, Rich And Miserable 3; Denali Seelster, Tall Drink Hanover 1.