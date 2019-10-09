Day At The Track

Greenshoe closing in on Shartin N

02:19 AM 09 Oct 2019 NZDT
After an impressive victory in the Kentucky Futurity and a second place finish by harness racing poll leader Shartin N, Greenshoe has closed the gap in the Top Ten Poll. Shartin N is still #1 with 19 first place votes as Greenshoe moved closer with 14 first place votes and surprisingly, undefeated Tall Dark Stranger received one first place vote while remaining in 9th position.

After the battle for the #1 position, the only changes in the Top Ten Poll comes at the end of the list where Warraee Ubeaut moved from 10th to 8th position and Manchego, after becoming the fastest female trotter of all time, is on the Top Ten Poll in 10th position.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 20 – 10/8/2019

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Shartin N (19)

6pm

16-14-1-0

$848,177

328

1

2

Greenshoe (14)

3tc

12-10-2-0

$1,164,550

317

2

3

Bettor’s Wish

3pc

15-11-4-0

$1,288,944

274

3

4

Lather Up

4ph

12-8-1-1

$768,011

161

4

5

Southwind Ozzi

3pc

12-9-2-0

$804,435

136

5

6

Atlanta

4tm

11-7-3-0

$658,400

128

6

7

Real Cool Sam

2tg

9-9-0-0

$454,575

125

7

8

Warrawee Ubeaut

3pf

15-10-2-3

$636,398

112

10

9

Tall Dark Stranger (1)

2pc

7-7-0-0

$411,265

92

9

10

Manchego (1)

4tm

13-5-0-0

$310,038

78

--

ALSO:  McWicked 30; Elver Hanover 21; Captain Crunch 17; Gimpanzee 16; Forbidden Trade 15; When Dovescry 12; Century Farroh 10; Caviart Ally, Six Pack 8; Alicorn, Hypnotic AM, Lyons Sentinel 7; Green Manalishi S, Guardian Angel AS 4; Capt Midnight, Rich And Miserable 3; Denali Seelster, Tall Drink Hanover 1.

