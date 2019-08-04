Day At The Track

Greenshoe gives Melander sweep of Hambo elims

07:48 AM 04 Aug 2019 NZST
Greenshoe, harness racing
Greenshoe and driver Brian Sears winning their Hambo elimination division
Lisa Photo
East Rutherford, NJ -- Greenshoe ($2.60) looked every bit the part of a odds-on favorite in the second Hambletonian elimination harness racing division on Saturday (Aug. 3) at The Meadowlands, seizing command from Marseille with three-eighths to go and coasting to a handy 1:50.2 victory.
 
Greenshoe threw his head briefly at the start, but Brian Sears held him together before floating him into third behind Marseille (Ãke Svanstedt) and Forbidden Trade (Bob McClure) on the first turn. After clearing from post eight in a :27.3 first quarter, Marseille rebuffed a pocket bid from Forbidden Trade en route to a :56 half before facing the first-over onslaught of Greenshoe on approach to the far turn.
 
With three-eighths to go, the son of Father Patrick surged to the fore and edged away willingly in the home straight to a wrapped-up two-length score, the seventh of his career.
 
Don't Let'em (Yannick Gingras) chased well after losing cover to protect second from Forbidden Trade, who switched three-wide from the pocket and accelerated in mid-stretch. Marseille finished fourth, and Pilot Discretion (Andy McCarthy) finished fifth to secure the final berth to the 94th Hambletonian, carded as race 12.
 
Marcus Melander, whose Green Manalishi S took the first Hambletonian elimination, trains Greenshoe for Courant Inc., Hans Backe, Lars Granqvist and Morten Langli.
 
by James Witherite, for the Hambletonian Society
