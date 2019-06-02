Greenshoe trots fastest time of the year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - One week after an incredible start to his 3-year-old harness racing campaign, Greenshoe was even more remarkable Friday night, trotting the fastest mile of the year in the sport of 1:50.2 in taking the $200,000 New Jersey Sire Stakes Final for colts and geldings at the Meadowlands, and in the process, stamped himself as one of the primary contenders for the Aug. 3 Hambletonian.

The son of Father Patrick -Designed To Be began his season last week by scoring for fun in 1:51.2 and was even more impressive this time around.

After a 2-year-old season that saw him break in each of his four starts (he won two of them), Greenshoe is learning how to be a star.

"He only had four starts last year," said driver Brian Sears. "And every one he gets this year that he stays flat is a step in the right direction. He's done a lot of maturing."

Sears had Greenshoe, the 1-5 favorite, sitting in the five-hole early on, before vacating the rail at the three-eighths and making up ground on leader Sheena's Boy. "He was trotting pretty good," said Sears of Greenshoe. "I was just biding my time."

Under no apparent urging from his driver, Greenshoe ($2.40 to win) was inching his way toward the front before using a quick burst of speed to secure the top at three-quarters by an ever-increasing 2½ lengths. He trotted his third quarter in :26.4 before a final explosive split of :27.1 to hit the wire six lengths in front of a rallying Reign Of Honor. Galixton finished third.

In other New Jersey Sire Stakes Finals, Evident Beauty ($2.80 as the 2-5 public choice) stayed perfect in three 2019 starts by taking the 3-year-old filly trot in 1:52.3 for trainer Nifty Norman and driver Dave Miller. Miller got the daughter of Trixton -Struck By Lindy into a third-over flow down the backstretch - with plenty left to do - but powered past her rivals nonetheless to best Sister's Promise by a length. Starita was third.

"She's come back really good this year," said Miller. "She's pretty easy on herself. Despite the trip, I still felt pretty confident."

Earlier in the evening in a pair of non-betting NJSS Finals, Hurrikanesky took the 3-year-old filly pace in 1:54.4 for trainer Patrick Hlubik and driver Scott Zeron while Meadowlands Pace hopeful Hurrikane Emperor won the 3-year-old colt and gelding pace in 1:53 for trainer John McDermott Jr. and driver Daniel Dube.

A LITTLE MORE: Corey Callahan, Miller, Tim Tetrick and Tyler Buter all had driving doubles on the card. ... Chalk players wore out a path to cash tickets, as eight favorites scored on the 13-race program. ... One sharp Canadian simulcast player held the lone ticket that went 10-for-10 in the 20-Cent Survivor Pick-10 and walked way with $12,414.62. ... The fifth race 20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five failed to result in a single-ticket winner, bloating the carryover to $100,944.63. ... All-source handle on the card totaled $2,582,318. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little

Meadowlands Media Relations