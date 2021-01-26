Greg Merton notches win 5,000

Monticello, NY - Greg Merton earned his 5,000 harness racing win on Monday January 25 at Monticello Raceway.

The career milestone came aboard Reflexionofroyalty (PP1) in race 4 who went wire to wire to score in 1:58.2 over a fast closing LK's Nancy Lee. It was the first win of the young season for Reflexionofroyalty who is owned and trained by Jose Godinez of Bullville, NY.

In his career, Greg's mounts have earned over $24,375,000, the 47-year-old local reinsman grew up in the back stretch of Monticello Raceway with his brother Michael and Thomas and a sister Veronica, all of them still competing at the Mighty M.



Greg Merton celebrating win 5000 --Geri Schwarz photo

Merton wasted no time in pursuit of his next milestone of 9,000, as he won 3 races on the afternoon, also on the card James Devaux won 3 races, who is atop of the leader board with 29 wins, followed by Michael Merton with 19 who had a driving double.