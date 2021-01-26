Day At The Track

Greg Merton notches win 5,000

11:08 AM 26 Jan 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Greg Merton
Greg Merton
Geri Schwarz photo

Monticello, NY - Greg Merton earned his 5,000 harness racing win on Monday January 25 at Monticello Raceway.

The career milestone came aboard Reflexionofroyalty (PP1) in race 4 who went wire to wire to score in 1:58.2 over a fast closing LK's Nancy Lee. It was the first win of the young season for Reflexionofroyalty who is owned and trained by Jose Godinez of Bullville, NY.

In his career, Greg's mounts have earned over $24,375,000, the 47-year-old local reinsman grew up in the back stretch of Monticello Raceway with his brother Michael and Thomas and a sister Veronica, all of them still competing at the Mighty M.


Greg Merton celebrating win 5000                --Geri Schwarz photo

Merton wasted no time in pursuit of his next milestone of 9,000, as he won 3 races on the afternoon, also on the card James Devaux won 3 races, who is atop of the leader board with 29 wins, followed by Michael Merton with 19 who had a driving double.

 

Shawn Wiles

Director of Racing & Facilities

Monticello Raceway

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Noble drives both winners
26-Jan-2021 11:01 AM NZDT
Greg Merton notches win 5,000
26-Jan-2021 11:01 AM NZDT
Pocono gearing up for 2021 season
26-Jan-2021 07:01 AM NZDT
Monticello Raceway signal now in HD
26-Jan-2021 07:01 AM NZDT
Red Mile announce temporary closure
26-Jan-2021 06:01 AM NZDT
Dexter Dunn loves a challenge
26-Jan-2021 06:01 AM NZDT
The Horseman's Voice - Jeff Gural
26-Jan-2021 06:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News