Greg Sugars to honour the fallen

Greg Sugars will proudly wear the crest of the rising sun across his chest when he chases more Tabcorp Park Melton success this Anzac Day.

Fresh from five victories last Saturday night, the leading Inner West reinsman was honoured to be asked by Harness Racing Victoria to wear the Anzac Appeal silks, part of the national day of remembrance to acknowledge those who have served in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

“It’s an honour to pull on those silks,” Sugars said. “It’s a fantastic day Anzay Day and a lot of history behind it, of course, which goes without saying. Very happy to be a part of it.”

The Myrniong reinsman said he wanted to do the silks justice with some on-track success, adding “I just hope I didn’t peak a week early”, having last week won a remarkable five of the night’s eight races.

“It was just one of those nights where all the cards kept falling my way and just kept kicking a few goals,” he said. “It was a terrific night and hopefully we can do it again this weekend.

“Confidence is a big thing no matter who you are talking about in any form of sport, that’s not only with people but with our horses as well. When you are on a bit of a roll and you are confident in your decision making process, you just seem to make the right decisions more often than not.

“When things start to fall your way and you don’t hesitate, you just go out there and do what feels right and when you seem to be in form, more often than not those decision you make tend to be the right ones.”

He will be well placed for more success on Saturday, with top class chances across the card including the prized steer on Poster Boy in the last for trainer Emma Stewart.

“Just to get him out there under race conditions and sit behind a horse like that, that’s the reason why we are out there as drivers, to team up with these horses.”