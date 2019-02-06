Can Greig continue his good form

Logan Village horseman, Peter Greig, doesn’t expect his purple patch of form to continue at Redcliffe Paceway this week, but thought his Mr Feelgood mare, Mahalo, had the ability to surprise.

Greig, who trained last season's Queensland Aged Pacer-of-the-Year, Bodhi Tree, was the state's fifth best trainer in 2017-2018.

That’s when he racked up 65 winners and 146 place-getters ($332,855) from 437 starters, and in a career spanning almost 50 years, Greig has conditioned 910 winners and netted just over $4 million in stakes.

But the 65-year-old has warned punters not to get too carried away when assessing his three prospects at Redcliffe on Wednesday and Thursday.

“All three work well, but their form-line has been down recently and they haven’t produced the same on race-day. At their best they could figure in the photo finish. I know they are capable of turning their form-line around,” Greig said.

He has just Mahalo lining up in the hands of Trent Moffat from barrier eight in the first event on Wednesday afternoon.

“Her work has picked up and if there was one was to surprise it could be her," he said.

On Thursday he will start Gotta Go Ralphie and Mo Jarney in races three and six. They will be driven by Trent Moffat and Nathan Dawson respectively.

"They've both drawn four and could get a nice run. They also have what it takes to be competitive," Greig said.

The multiple Group-winning reinsman still drives a bit, but these days prefers to put more of his energy into training.

"It's a little bit less stressful and this job is done over more time. I had a good season last year because I had more city (Albion Park) type horses," he said.

"Patrice and I have always been involved in harness racing from way back. I first got involved 50 years ago when I was 15. I’ve had my driver’s licence for 48 years.

“I’ll still have the occasional drive, but I also like to give others a turn now."

Greig said he wished this interview had taken place when some of his better horses like Bodhi Tree, I’m Norma Jean, Corey William, and Parisian Rockstar were up and running.

“They would be my best four. I haven't got a large team, but I try and keep quality. That’s why I did so well last season – and am going all right again this year. The job is more enjoyable when your team does well,” Greig said.

Bodhi Tree, a nine-year-old Blissfull Hall gelding has now won 23 races and $155,817, including two of his last four starts at Albion Park.

I’m Norma Jean has won 14 races and $151,183, including the Listed $25,000 Golden Guitar Final at Tamworth on January 24.

Corey William, the winner of 15 races ($79,385), including his last two at Albion Park; and Parisian Rockstar, who has nailed 19 wins and $113,509. He's won his last three starts since January 18 at Albion Park.

“We (Patrice) love harness racing industry. We enjoy racing at Redcliffe and Albion Park and the really like people involved. Like I said earlier we have both been in the game for what seems ‘forever’,” Greig said.

by Duane Ranger

for Racing Queensland