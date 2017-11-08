Greyhound - Horse of the Century

Goshen; To many, the words love, hope and dreams are synonymous with horses," (author unknown). For Verner "Dooley" Putnam the horse of dreams that captured his heart was champion trotter, Greyhound. When the great gray trotter won the 1935 Hambletonian at Goshen, New York, America was still struggling to emerge from the Great Depression. After one of the most successful racing careers in Harness Racing history the "Gray Ghost" was retired in 1940 to a farm in Maple Park, Illinois and into the care of Dooley Putnam. Over the next twenty-five years the champion and the "old country boy" were constant companions.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2017 museum curator Rebecca Howard will highlight the story of Dooley and the Gray Ghost at a luncheon to be held at the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame. The Museum's education department, led by Kristin Roberts, will guide participants in the creation of a horse related seasonal craft to enhance the afternoon session.

Tickets for the event are $18 for museum members and $20 for non-members which includes: the presentation, a hot buffet Thanksgiving feast with soft drinks and dessert, as well as all art supplies. Reservations are required by Monday, November 13th and because of anticipated interest please call (845) 294-6330 early to secure your place at the table.

For further information about the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame's school programs, educational workshops or children's birthday parties, please contact the Education Department at (845) 294-6330 or education@harnessmuseum.com.

The Museum is open daily 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

240 Main Street, Goshen, NY 10924

845-294-6330 Fax: 845-294-3463 www.harnessmuseum.com