Grinaldi Lodge - First time for sale

It hasn’t gone unnoticed in the horse world that Southern Bred Southern Reared have topped the last 2 National Harness Yearling Sales.

Just what is Southland’s secret? It’s something the Waikato dairy industry discovered more than a decade ago when a swathe of farmers made the bold decision to transfer south – it’s a decision which paid off in spades.

The unique combination of a temperate climate, long sunshine hours, plentiful rainfall and mineral rich soils just might be the secret!

Grinaldi Lodge – beautifully set up for raising young stock with post and rail fences, outstanding pastures, plentiful water and abundant shelter, is for sale for the first time. And in it’s 18 years a plethora of outstanding racehorses have “grown up” on these fertile soils including the latest star Mr Mojito! Nathan Williamson broke the Southland trainers record training from this property. Little wonder it’s known as “The Golden Mile”.

Two beautifully appointed barns, a gearing up and tack room, other modern sheds and an equine swimming pool are facilities designed to best meet the requirements of a progressive modern and safe horse environment.

An amazing 740m2 home has the potential to provide the highest quality accommodation and entertainment.

The secret is out – be bold and investigate how you can have the best Southland can offer within 2 hours of Queenstown – “Grinaldi Lodge - it’ll pay off in spades!”

Cardigan Bay, Young Quinn, Chicago Bull, Beaudene Boaz … horses love Southland and Southland loves horses.

Click on this link for details on Grinaldi Lodge

Harnesslink Media