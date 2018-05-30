Day At The Track

Greg Grismore scores 7,000th career victory

12:40 PM 30 May 2018 NZST
Harness racing
Gregg Keidel (Director of Racing at Northfield Park for 25 years and currently Director of Racing at Miami Valley Gaming and Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway) and Michael Carter (Assistant Director of Mutuels/Back-up Announcer) presented to Grismore.
Zamaiko photo
Northfield, OH -- Northfield Park regular Greg Grismore scored his 7,000th career victory aboard Nehemiah on Tuesday (May 29) night.

Grismore and Nehemiah didn't get the easiest of journeys to score his milestone victory. Nehemiah was parked every step of the mile and had to sustain a three-wide bid around Lucky Match (Ronnie Wrenn Jr.) before clearing at the top of the stretch and fending off late pressure from Dundee Dan (Wes Hershberger).

Nehemiah ($17.00) is owned by Ohioans Rosy Weaver (Beach City) & Curtis Grismore (Northfield). Weaver also trained the winner.

After the race Grismore said, "It's a huge thrill doing it on my son's horse. It was probably the biggest thrill of my career."

Grismore grew up in Pandora, Ohio, and started in the business as a young teenager working with his father, Mark. He has driven at many racetracks throughout his illustrious career including stints at tracks on the East Coast.

Grismore scored his first driving victory in 1987 and to date, 2007 was his winningest season with just over $5 million in earnings.

He is second in all-time victories at Northfield Park, behind only Aaron Merriman. Grismore's biggest scores include victories in the Cleveland Classic (Won The West, 2007) and the Jugette (Good News Lady, 2008).

By Michael Carter, for Northfield Park

