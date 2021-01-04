Group 1 winner by Used To Me

Dont Care, who completed a clean sweep of the harness racing Vicbred Super Series when he won the Group 1 $100,000 Final at the New Year’s Eve meeting at Tabcorp Park Melton, is proving a splendid advertisement for the French bred stallion Used To Me , a grand trotter himself and who now stands at Haras Des Trotteurs near Ballarat (Vic.).

Dont Care, a two-year-old gelding and one of the third crop of Used To Me , has won five of his 12 starts and $87,855 in stakes, a worthwhile return for the $11,000 paid for him as a yearling.

A Group winner in both hemispheres, Used To Me has left eight winners and two placegetters from 15 starters. He will be represented by six colts and a filly at the Nutrien Equine Standardbred Yearling Sale at Oaklands Junction on April 10 and 11.

Always Ready , a four-year-old entire who is slated to stand at Haras Des Trotters in the 2021/22 season, captured his fourth Group success and his second Vicbred title when he outstayed his rivals in the $100,000 Final earlier on the night.

Brandlo Prince (by Orlando Vici ) finished second, proving Haras Des Trotteurs with the quinella pair.

Always Ready is a member of the second crop of Ready Cash , a dual Grand Prix d’Amerique winner who figures as the sire of Brillantissime, a thrice Group 1 winner in Italy who was fully booked in his first Australian season.

An Orlando Vici half-brother to Always Ready will be offered as Lot 248 at the Nutrien Equine sale.

Quaker Jet, another member of the Haras Des Trotteurs’ sire roster, produced two Vicbred Super Series placegetters in the three-year-old gelding Cracker Jet (2nd) and the three-year-old filly Imamaorijet (3rd).