Day At The Track

Group 1 winner for Renaissance Man

07:23 AM 22 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Longreach Bay, harness racing
Longreach Bay
Jodie Hallows Photo

Former pacing standout Renaissance Man (Art Major), a recent addition to the Yirribee Pacing Stud sire roster, was credited with his first Group 1 winner when the harness racing  three-year-old Longreach Bay led from end-to-end in the $80,000 Westbred Classic at Gloucester Park.

It was the gelding's fifth win from only 10 starts and his third in a row.

Renaissance Man was represented by a second winner at Gloucester Park in the four-year-old Another Snag.

Reigning USA Horse of the Year Shartin won a qualifier in 1:51 at Harrah's Philadelphia and the Tintin In America mare looks to be well in line for all the major mare's classics.

Tintin In America also left a 'new' winner in the three-year-old Smooth Rye at Pinjarra (WA).

Warrawee Needy's three-year-olds have been firing on all cyclinders in Canada this month. Noch Ten won in 1:52.6 at Woodbine Mohawk Park, while Frownie's Miracle (1:59.6) and White High Heels also emerged successful.

Million Dollar Cam, who is enjoying a fine season, left winners at Buffalo Raceway, New York in Sur Please (1:58) and Wagga in the three-year-old Olinsky (1:59.2), while the Lombo Pocket Watch gelding Timely Sovereign maintained his recent devastating form with a 1:53.1 triumph at Menangle.

By Peter Wharton

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Alluneedisfaith N delivers in feature
22-Jun-2020 08:06 AM NZST
Live harness racing returns to Yonkers
22-Jun-2020 07:06 AM NZST
Three-year-olds kick off Monday at Harrington
22-Jun-2020 06:06 AM NZST
First leg of Buckeye Stallion Series complete
22-Jun-2020 06:06 AM NZST
Betting surpasses $4 million at the Meadowlands
21-Jun-2020 16:06 PM NZST
Racing returns to West Liberty after 43 years
21-Jun-2020 15:06 PM NZST
Live streaming of Pickaway County Fair Races
21-Jun-2020 14:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News