Group 1 winner for Renaissance Man

Former pacing standout Renaissance Man (Art Major), a recent addition to the Yirribee Pacing Stud sire roster, was credited with his first Group 1 winner when the harness racing three-year-old Longreach Bay led from end-to-end in the $80,000 Westbred Classic at Gloucester Park.

It was the gelding's fifth win from only 10 starts and his third in a row.

Renaissance Man was represented by a second winner at Gloucester Park in the four-year-old Another Snag.

Reigning USA Horse of the Year Shartin won a qualifier in 1:51 at Harrah's Philadelphia and the Tintin In America mare looks to be well in line for all the major mare's classics.

Tintin In America also left a 'new' winner in the three-year-old Smooth Rye at Pinjarra (WA).

Warrawee Needy 's three-year-olds have been firing on all cyclinders in Canada this month. Noch Ten won in 1:52.6 at Woodbine Mohawk Park, while Frownie's Miracle (1:59.6) and White High Heels also emerged successful.

Million Dollar Cam , who is enjoying a fine season, left winners at Buffalo Raceway, New York in Sur Please (1:58) and Wagga in the three-year-old Olinsky (1:59.2), while the Lombo Pocket Watch gelding Timely Sovereign maintained his recent devastating form with a 1:53.1 triumph at Menangle.

