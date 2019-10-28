Group II score for Velvet Gio

Kuyt F. Boko #1 (on the outside) beats Pucks Bounce in the stretch

Velvet Gio (5g Nad Al Sheba -Mind Wise As-Lemon Dra) was the 41.3/1 upset winner of today’s Gr. II International C.L. Mullers Memorial at Jagersro (400,000SEK to the winner, 2640 meters autostart) clocked in 1.12.3kr.

Ulf Ohlsson teamed the Magnus Dahlen trainee to his third 2019 victory in seven starts. The win was his ninth career victory in 35 starts now for 2,110,949SEK in life earnings. 63/1 Angle Of Attack (7g Scarlet Knight -Magyare Turgot-Arnaquer) was second for driver Kim Eriksson and trainer Robert Bergh. T

he 1.71/1 favorite Ringostarr Treb (9m Classic Photo -Farsalo Egral-Supergill) finished third after being an early leader and then sitting the pocket for pilot Wim Paal and trainer Jerry Riordan. Rajesh Face and Mack Dragon completed the top five.

Lopp 10. Starttid 18:20

C.L. Müllers Memorial 2019 (Gr II Int) - STL Gulddivisionen, Försök 1 i Meeting 8 (Final Solvalla 26 december)

Mörk anmälan.

3-åriga och äldre lägst 900.001 kr. Körsvenskrav kat. 1.

2640 m. Autostart.333

Pris: 400.000-200.000-92.000-42.000-22.000-12.000-8.000 (7 priser)

Earlier on the card was the Final Breeders Course (Two Year Olds, Gr. II International) 2019 with victory to 3.8/1 Kuyt F. Boko (2m Conway Hall-Gala dei Bessi-Yankee Glide) timed in 1.13.6kr. Robin Bakker teamed the winner for trainer Paul Hagoort and owner Stable Why Not.

He is undefeated in three starts now for 734,932SEK in life earnings. Pucks Bounce (2m Scarlet Knight -Komigen Pippi-Viking Kronos) was second for Erik Adielsson, ahead of A Good Point (2m Maharajah- Romantic Love-Super Arnie) with Kevin Oscarsson aboard.

Several other winners of interest were on the Jagersro program:

Niky Flax (6g Love You -Stay With Us-Andover Hall), 1.11.6kr in Silver Division for Johan Untersteiner

-Stay With Us-Andover Hall), 1.11.6kr in Silver Division for Johan Untersteiner Dominic Wibb (3g Bold Eagle- Spicy Chocolate-Chocolatier), 1.14.3kr in the Mustaschkampen, his third victory in five lifetime starts

Spicy Chocolate-Chocolatier), 1.14.3kr in the Mustaschkampen, his third victory in five lifetime starts Giant Shadow (6g RC Royalty -Turnpike Trophy-Turnpike Taylor), 1.13.2kr in the Securitas Klass I, with Carl Johan Jepson up for Bjorn Goop, his 21 st win in 24 starts with seven in a row

-Turnpike Trophy-Turnpike Taylor), 1.13.2kr in the Securitas Klass I, with Carl Johan Jepson up for Bjorn Goop, his 21 win in 24 starts with seven in a row Shadow Gar (8f Pine Chip -Lady Killer Gar-Varenne). 1.13.8kr in the Jagersro Stora Montepris, for jockey Henriette Larsen for trainer Jerry Riordan, her 27th career win in 97 starts.