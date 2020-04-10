Group One bloodlines on offer

Day At The Track

01:00 PM 10 Apr 2020 NZST
2020 All Age Sale,Harness racing

The New Zealand Bloodstock 2020 All­ Age Sale, set to be conducted on the digital platform gavelhouse.com this May, is brimming with plenty of Group One-winning relations who have ample credentials to follow in the footsteps of their families. 

Buyers have the opportunity to invest in a wide range of bloodstock with proven bloodlines and residual value, including siblings to Group One winners and progeny from Group One-winning dams. 

Lot 5 is a half-sister to Group One-winning Eamon Maguire (NZ) (Art Major), a weanling filly by first season sire Vincent out of Kim Maguire from the draft of Alabar (NZ).  

Consigned by Woodlands Stud, Lot 13 is a weanling filly by Sweet Lou out of Love A Gamble, who is a half-sister to Group One winner Let it Ride (NZ) (Rock N Roll Heaven).

Woodlands’ Downbytheseaside filly (Lot 35) is out of unraced mare Revere Me, who is a full-sister to Group One winners Have Faith In Me (NZ) and Adore Me (NZ).

On account of Alabar (NZ), Lot 78 is by Vincent out of dual Group One-winning mare Alta Serena (NZ) (Art Major), also making the weanling filly a three-quarter-sister to Group Three winner Hughie Green (NZ) (Art Major).

Group One winner Massive Metro (NZ) (Muscle Mass) has a half-sister on offer in Lot 128, a yearling filly by Wishing Stone out of Paris Metro consigned by Alan Clark.

Alabar (NZ) broodmare Peace Seeker (Lot 138) is a CR Commando mare out of Della’s Speed, making her a half-sister to multiple Group One winner and New Zealand Trotter of the Year, Speeding Spur (NZ) (Pegasus Spur).

Breckon Farms’ Art Major broodmare Reachforthetill (Lot 139) out of Giveitawhirlgirl is a half-sister to dual Group One winner Twist And Twirl (NZ) (Artsplace) and is closely related to 2020 Group One Miracle Mile winner King of Swing (NZ) (Rocknroll Hanover).

Sassy Tart (Lot 140), a Bettor’s Delight broodmare out of Kelly Maguire is a full-sister to Group One winner Burnaholeinmypocket (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight). On account of Breckon Farms, the mare is in foal to Sweet Lou.

Adding further appeal to the bloodstock that will be on offer, all weanlings offered at the All Age Sale to be held on gavelhouse.com are eligible to be nominated for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Sales Race Series.

Bidding opens on gavelhouse.com Standardbred from Wednesday 20 May with the first Lot closing on Wednesday 27 May at 5pm (NZT).

To register for bidding, create a gavelhouse.com account here.

For more information, contact Cam Bray (Cam.Bray@nzb.co.nz or call +64 21 737 199) or Haylie Martin (Haylie@gavelhouse.com or call +64 22 637 8127).

 

NZB Standardbred

