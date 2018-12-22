Group 1 form bolsters National yearling sales

NZB's 2019 National Standardbred Yearling Sale will feature ​​​​56 siblings to Group One winners and 19 yearlings out of Group One-winning dams.

The catalogue assembled for New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2019 National Standardbred Yearling Sale is exploding with black-type, including 56 lots that are siblings to harness racing Group One winners and 19 lots that are the progeny of Group One-winning dams.

Sensational dual hemisphere sires Bettor’s Delight and Art Major are key influencers among the catalogue with 17 lots catalogued by Bettor’s Delight, and 11 by Art Major, among the siblings of Group One winners. A similar story is told with the progeny of Group One-winning dams featuring six lots catalogued by Bettor’s Delight and five lots by Art Major.

Altogether, Bettor’s Delight will have an incredible 44 lots catalogued at the Sale who are siblings to stakes performers and 17 lots that are the progeny of stakes-winning dams. Art Major will be represented by 25 lots that are siblings to performers and nine lots that are from stakes-winning dams.

Only $300,000 separates the progeny of Captaintreacherous and Sweet Lou at the top of the USTA 2YO Sires Premiership with Somebeachsomewhere a further $300,000 back in third position. This Sale will feature Captaintreacherous’ first New Zealand crop and Sweet Lou’s second crop.

Captaintreacherous will have two siblings to stakes performers and three yearlings out of stakes-winning dams, while Sweet Lou will be represented by four yearlings that are siblings of stakes performers and three lots that are the progeny of stakes-winning dams.

Somebeachsomewhere, who took out the 2017 USTA Sires Premiership, will have seven yearlings that are siblings to stakes performers and six that are out of stakes-winning dams.

Roll With Joe was taken off the market last year due to fertility issues, so this could well be his last yearlings in New Zealand to go under the hammer. Among his 2019 draft is a three-quarter brother to New Zealand, Australian and American star performer Bit of a Legend.

Other pacing sires to feature on the list of relations to stakes performers include American Ideal (4), Auckland Reactor (2), He's Watching (5), Mach Three (3), Rock N Roll Heaven (9), Sportswriter (7) and Terror To Love (1).

Sensational sire in America, Muscle Hill, has six yearlings entered in February, including relatives to I Can Doosit, High Gait and (Our) Twentyten while Muscle Mass has 11 yearlings entered at the Sale, 10 of them at the Christchurch Sale.

Majestic Son was named New Zealand’s Leading Sire of Trotters last season and will be represented by nine yearlings, eight of them going through the sale ring in Christchurch.

The results of French-based Love You’s genetics being spread over two hemispheres has led him to be named New Zealand’s Leading Sire of Trotters twice. His first commercial crop will be on offer in New Zealand at the Sale with 16 yearlings catalogued, including two siblings to Group One winners.

The second crop of trotting yearlings by Andover Hall in New Zealand will go under the hammer in February. The US Trotting Colt of the Year at two years of age, and a world champion at three, will have two colts at the Sale, including a half-brother to Group One winner Kahdon.

The full brother to Andover Hall, Angus Hall, will also have representation at the Sale with three lots catalogued, including a half-brother to Group One winner King Denny.

European stallion Orlando Vici will have one, well-related yearling catalogued in February. The colt is a half-brother to two Group One winners in Stent and (My) Arya, and is out of the Group One NZ Trotting Derby runner-up Belle Galleon.

Gun trotting sire Pegasus Spur is the sire of Australasia’s fastest female and male trotters. Also the sire of reigning Trotter of the Year Speeding Spur, Pegasus Spur will have four yearlings catalogued in February, including a three-quarter brother to multiple Group One winner on both sides of the Tasman Speeding Spur.

Click here to view all Pacing and Trotting siblings to stakes performers.

Click here to view all Pacing and Trotting progeny of stakes performers.

Overall, the 2019 National Standardbred Yearling Sale will see 144 lots go through the ring that are siblings to stakes performers as well as 55 lots that are the progeny of stakes-winning dams.

View the catalogue online, click here for Auckland Lots and here for Christchurch Lots.

To make sure you’re on NZB’s mailing list and to request a catalogue, click here or call +64 9 298 0055.

For travel and accommodation information, and to make a booking, contact Rachel.Deegan@nzb.co.nz or call her on +64 3 381 0141.

Click on link for New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2019 National Standardbred Yearling Sale