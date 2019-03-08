Group two FFA to Jack's Legend

Harness racing speedster Jack's Legend made it four straight wins when he sat parked and out toughed a tidy field in tonights Gr2 $46,000 Auckland Co-Op Taxis City Of Auckland FFA at Alexandra Park.

The Barry Purdon trained Jack's Legend was taken back off the mobile at the start of the race by driver Scott Phelan, before making a forward move with a lap to run to land the parked spot outside race favourite Star Galleria.

In the straight Jack's Legend ( Bettor's Delight - Larissa Rose) got the measure of Star Galleria and then stuck his head out at the right time to narrowly withstand a late charge from stablemate On The Cards and Zachary Butcher. Star Galleria battled on well for third and Recco Lover was not far away in fourth.

"It was a good effort sitting outside Star Galleria and beating him, and also to hold off On The Cards," Phelan said after the race.

"I was travelling a bit down the back and when I got to the quarter I wasn't too sure, but he dug deep to the line so I was pretty happy," he said.

Jack's Legend ran the 2200m in a slick 2-40.5 on the rain affected track with a final 800m in 56.3 and a closing 400m in 27 seconds.