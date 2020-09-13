Day At The Track

Group winner by Auckland Reactor

04:00 PM 13 Sep 2020 NZST
Red Reactor,Harness racing
Red Reactor getting a narrow decision in 1:50.9

Former Kiwi five-year-old Red Reactor tasted harness racing Group success at his second start on Australian soil in the Group 3 $30,600 Pace at Menangle on Saturday night (September 12).

Given a perfect trip, the chestnut gelding rallied strongly with a 27.5 closing quarter to prevail in a five-way photo.

The time for the flying mile was 1:50.9 – a new lifetime mark.

The Auckland Reactor gelding has now won eight win and $99,313 in stakes.

Watch the replay click here.

One night earlier the Auckland Reactor mare Delightfulreaction overcame a 10 metre handicap to complete back-to-back wins at Gloucester Park. Locked in a zip-fastener pocket most of the way, the four-year-old sprinted sharply once gaining racing room to gain the verdict.

It was her 12th success and lifted her stake tally to $169,164.

Delightfulreaction had been twice placed at Group level earlier in the season.

Auckland Reactor was also represented by the three-year-old Mac Stubborn, who notched his fourth win at Tamworth in a career-best 1:59.5.

Auckland Reactor, a former champion racehorse, is now standing at the St Fort stud, of Tony Peacock, Moama, on the NSW-Victorian border.

 

Peter Wharton

 
