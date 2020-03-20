Group winner producing dams adorn catalogue

Seventy percent of the mares represented in the 2020 Redcliffe Yearling Sale catalogue are harness racing winners and 47 percent are winner-producing mares.

They have left 72 winners of 445 races between them including seven individual Group and Listed winners and 11 Group/Listed placegetters.

Among the race-winning dams are the Group/Listed winners Bangkok Dancer (Qld Paleface Adios Classic) and Montana Tess (Redcliffe Oaks), Macy Supreme (NSW Country Series) and placegetters Three Jewels, Il Cavalino, Jenzajet and Lindrell.

Other well performed mares include Shootforthestarzzz (Bathurst Gold Tiara heat), the Australian Pacing Gold heat winners Young Desiree and All Starzzz Shark, Rapt In Red (Qld Breeders Classic semi), Candyliscious (1:53.1), Miss Art Ranger (1:55), Soeur De Lyse (1:55.9) and Rowan Franco (1:56.2).

The dams listed in the catalogue have left Group/Listed winners such as the dual Queensland Triad and Redcliffe Sales Classic champion Leos Best, Wicked Style (Queensland Triad and Seymour Nursery), the Queensland Breeders Classic victors Amaya Becomes, Capitalize and Third Strike and the Redcliffe Sales Classic winners Celtic Cruza and Designer Style.

Other ‘black type’ performers include the NSW Derby placegetter R Eleven, In Massachusetts 1:52.4 ($191,002), North Royal ($108,791), Hedges Avenue (1:51.2), Covert Beauty (2nd Queensland Breeders Classic), Gotta Good Reason (NSW Breeders Challenge heat), Pale Bear Boo (Albion Park Gold heat), Gangnam Dancer (2nd NSW Sapling), Drifting Away (2nd Triad) and the Redcliffe Sales Classic placegetters Izzy Ours and Ruhtrebo.

The sale will be conducted by Darren Ebert and Company at Redcliffe Paceway on Sunday, April 5, starting at 12 noon.

Graduates from the sale are eligible for the Garrard’s Redcliffe Yearling Sale Series with a two-year-old Sale Race Classic worth $100,000 in 2021 and a three-year-old Classic carrying a stake of $35,000 in 2022.

They are also eligible for QBred, Breeders Crown, Bathurst Gold Crown and Vicbred.

To request a catalogue, phone Darren Ebert on 0410 688 176 or email ebertancoauctioneer@bigpond.com or phone Redcliffe Harness Racing Club on (07) 3284 4550.

The online catalogue can be viewed at www.darrenebertauctioneer.com.au

Peter Wharton