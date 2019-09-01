Major Group 1 action at Vincennes

The day’s featured event was the Criterium des 5Ans (Gr. I, purse 200,000€, 3000 meters, five year olds). The 9/1 Eugenito du Noyer (5m Saxo de Vandel-Pakarina) was the upset winner, trained by J.M. Baudouin for Ecurie Ostheimer. Eric Raffin was the pilot as the winner earned his ninth career win in 32 starts now for 353,320€ earned.

Race time was 1.12.2kr. The 2.4/1 Enino du Pommereux (5m Coktail Jet) was second for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Noel Lolic. 25/1 Epic Julry (5m Nice Love ) was third for trainer/driver J.P. Gauvin.

The 15/1 Excellent and 36/1 Estola completed the top five and this Q+ exact order payoff was 32,859.20€ to 19 winning ticketholders. The Q pool was 3,880,880€ and over 8,557,000 was wagered on the race.

Groupe action began today at Paris-Vincennes with the monte Gr. III Prix Legoux-Langre (purse 80,000€, 2850 meters) and the 1.14kr timed victory went to Etoile de Bruyere (5f Kenor de Cosse) teamed with jockey Adrien Lamy and off at 4.3/1 odds. Etoile won for the fourth time in her career now for 300,670€ earned.

Flamboyant Blue (4g Timoko ) and Filoute de Bassar (4f Tiego d’Etang ) trailed the winner.

The Gr. II Prix Victor Regis (purse 100,000€, 2175 meters, three year old males) produced an upset winner in 3.2/1 Good Boy Ligneries (3m Un Mec d’Heripre- Amy Ligneries) with Franck Nivard the pilot. He won for the sixth time and increased life earnings to 168,350€. Ecurie le Tremont owns the Philippe Billard (Souloy-Billard Stabke) trainee that was clocked in 1.12.5kr.

The 3/5 favorite Gotland (3m Ready Cash -Sanawa) held second for Eric Raffin and trainer/owner Philippe Allaire. 40/1 Gospel Pat (3m Uriel Speed ) was third also for trainer Allaire and reinsman David Thomain. Gamble River (3m Un Mec d’Heripre) and Golden Bridge were next, these conditioned by Guarato and Allaire.

The Gr. II Prix Guy le Gonidec (100,000€ purse, 2700 meters, 18 four year old mares) saw 12/1 Fleche Bourbon (4f Saxo de Vandel -Uzara Josselyn) score easily on the front for J. Ph. Monclin as she continued her resurgence.

This started a great afternoon for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Ecurie du Haras de Saint Martin. Fleche Bourbon won her ninth career victory now for 324,650€ earned. Race time was 1.13.1kr.

The 8.9/1 Favorite Fligny (4f Rockfeller Center -Africa Fligny) took second for Sylvain Dieudonne and 18/1 Feerie Wood (4f Rockfeller Center -Vire Fee) was third handled by Alexandre Abrivard. Fubia (4f Password) and Fend le Bise (4f Prince Gede) followed the top three.

The Gr. II Prix Jules Thibault (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, four year old males) saw 8/10 favorite Face Time Bourbon (4m Ready Cash-Vita Bourbon) score in 1.11.2kr on the front end with Bjorn Goop at the lines. Sebastien Guarato trains the winner for SARL Haras Saint Martin as he won for the 14th time in 17 career starts, now for 703,550€ in life earnings.

Face Time appeared an overwhelming winner before weakening late against rallying 5.2/1 Falcao de Laurma (4m Uniclove -Rangoon) that Franck Nivard teamed for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. 13/1 Frisbee d’Am (4m The Best Madrik ) was third for Alexandre Abrivard. 40/1 Fakir du Lorault and 102/1 Fighter Smart completed the top five.

The Gr. II Prix Uranie (purse 100,000€, 2175 meters, three year old fillies) went to the Sebastien Guarato stable’s 7.1/1 Gunilla d’Atout (3f Ready Cash-Topaze d’Atout) with Eric Raffin aboard.

This 1.12.2kr timed winner is owned by Ecurie Saint Martin and recorded her fifth career win in six starts now for 99,900€ earned. 19/1 Gloria du Goutier (3f Timoko- Uranie du Goutier) was second for the same connections and reined by J.Ph. Monclin.

The 7/10 favorite Green Grass (3f Bold Eagle -Tootsie Smiling) took third for trainer Guarato and owner Sebastien DeWulf, ahead of 9/2 Girls Talk (3f Brillantissime -Be My Girl) teamed with David Thomain for trainer Phillipe Allaire. 10/1 Galilea Money was fifth for J-M Bazire.

The final of the groupe tests today was the Gr. III Prix des Beaugency (purse 80,000€, 2850 meters, European) that went to 17/1 outsider Clarck Sotho (7g Oiseau de Feux -Mocarda) reined by Guillaume Martin for owner/trainer L.B. Martin. He won for the seventh time in 56 career starts for 440,600€ in life earnings.

The 1/5 favorite Looking Superb (6m Orlando Vici- Classical Pine) was a game second after a front-end journey for driver/trainer J-M Bazire. 16/1 Bolide Jenilou (8g Kesaco Phedo) was third for Anthony Barrier, ahead of Anzi des Liards and Vasco de Viette.