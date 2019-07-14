Groupe III winners at Enghien

July 13, 2019 - A great harness racing day this was at Enghien with the Q+ and two competitive G.III events on the menu.

The action began with the Quinte+ Prix du Palais de Chaillot (purse 58,000€, 2875 meters distance handicap) and even-money favorite Defi de Retz (6m First de Retz ) delighted the crowd with his Alexandre Abrivard teamed victory.

This J-M Bazire trainee, a career winner 11 times in 33 starts for 226,230€ earned, was clocked in 1.12.9kr as he defeated 4.3/1 Cocktail Desbois (7g Coktail Jet) and pilot Eric Raffin, with third to 10/1 Doum Jenikou (6g Rancho Gede ).

9/1 Baladin Hongrois and 17/1 Belardo completed the top five leading to a short Q+ payoff of 160.40€ to 9,680 winning tickets.

The Q+ pool was 4,323,741€ and over 8,686,000€ was wagered on the race.

Defi de Retz

The day’s featured Gr. III Prix de Bruxelles (purse 80,000€, 2150 meters autostart, nine starters) went to 1.11.2kr timed and 12/1 odds Drole de Jet (6m Coktail Jet -Likely Jet), a short nose winner for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and owner Ecurie des As.

The winner scored his eighth career win in 24 starts now for 391,775€ in life earnings.

The 4/5 favorite Ble du Gers (8g Quinoa du Gers ) was second handled by trainer Jean Michel Bazire for owner J.M. Rancoule.

9/1 Tessy d’Ete (7f Ganymede ) closed quickly for third handled by Franck Nivard.

8.9/1 Orlando Jet (6m Orlando Vici ) was fourth for Rudi Haller, ahead of 2.3/1 Tony Gio (7m Varenne ) and pilot Eric Raffin.

This was a superb contest with several lead changes and a stirring finish in deep stretch.

Drole de Jet

The Gr. III Prix du Louvre (purse 74,000€, 2875 meters, European eligible) saw 4.8/1 Excellent (5m Real de Lou -Udine d’Odyssee) score timed in 1.15.9kr with Alexandre Abrivard up.

Laurent Claude Abrivard bred, trains and owns the seven-time career winner in 32 starts that now has life earnings of 305,160€. 2.1/1 Tsunami Diamant (5m Gustav Diamant -Glide Chip) was second for Robin Bakker and trainer Paul Hagoort.

26/1 Electra Jet (5m Ready Cash -Olivia Jet) closed for third reined by trainer Pierre Vercruysse for owner Ecurie des AS. 2

.6/1 El Villagio and 9/1 Elena de Piencourt completed the top five.

Excellent

Another interesting race had an unusual ending, The Prix de Villiers (purse 43,000€, 2150 meters autostart, European eligible) saw 9/1 Very Impressive (4m SJs Caviar -Verify) declared the winner on the late dq of front trotting Hooters USA.

The placed winner was teamed by Eric Raffin for trainer C.F. Kamminga and owner Ecurie Hodij Coatings.

It was his first win in FR and he now has life earnings of 100,526€.

The 19/1 outsider Fredo Griff (4m Love You ) was placed second for Mathieu Mottier and 9/1 Innovation Love (4g Love You ) was placed third with Robin Bakker up.

Norton Commander, the 2/5 favorite, was also a dq. Race time was 1.12.4kr.

Thomas H. Hicks