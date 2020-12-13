Groupe Level Tests on stage at Vincennes

December 12, 2020 - A collection of harness racing Groupe events were on stage today starting with the Prix Raoul Balliere (Gr. II, monte, purse 85,000€, 2175 meters for three-year olds).

5.4/1 odds Hope On Victory (3f Booster Winner -Ruche Honey) scored in a quick 1.12.3kr for jockey Matthieu Abrivard, trainer J.P. Monclin and owner Manuel Martinez.

This was her third career win in 22 appearances now for 143.680€ earned.

109/1 Hector des Champs (3m Prince d’Espace ) was second for Damien Bonne and third home was the 9/10 favorite Heros des Fleur (3m Ludo de Castelle ) and Eric Raffin.

Hope On Victory

In the Gr. III Prince de Mansle (purse 60,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European) the 3.3/1 odds Helboy d’Alesa (3m Rodrigo Jet -Violine des Coup) scored in a sharp 1.11.9kr (fractions 1.07.2kr with 1500 meters remaining, 1.10.7kr at the 1000 and 1.12.3kr with 500 to go).

Mathieu Mottier was the reinsman for trainer A.Ph. Grimault and owner Franck Saussage.

This was the winners’ third victory in 17 starts now for 113,760€ earned.

The 1.4/1 favorite Baeco del Ronco (3m Owens Club ) was second with Bjorn Goop subbing for trainer Pietro Gubellini.

4/3/1 Honneur du Cebe (3m Un Charme Fou ) was third for Eric Raffin, ahead of 10/1 Hodake Vedaquais, David Thomain up, and 8.5/1 Hede Darling, with Yoann Lebourgeois aboard.

Helboy d’Alesa

The featured Prix Octave Douesnal (Gr. II, purse 85,000€, 2700 meters for four-year olds) saw 1.3/1 odds favorite Gu d’Heripre (4m Coktail Jet -Vedetta d’Heripre) secure the 1.12.7kr victory for pilot Franck Nivard, reainer Philippe Billard and Ecurie d’Heripre.

Gu won for the 12th time in 21 starts for 504.400€ earned.

16/1 Gelati Cut (4m Coktail Jet -Variety Cut) was a game second for Gabriele Gelormini. Ecurie de Windcut and trainer R. Ch Larue.

Third was 1.7/1 Galius (4m Love You -Star de Villeneuve) for Yoann Lebourgeois and Mme. Severine Raimond, the breeder/owmer/trainer.

This was the Quinte+ race of the day and the exact order winning ticket payoff was 1,801.60€.

Gu d’Heripre

The Gr. II Prix Narquois (purse 70,000€, 2700 meters, European) saw 2.2/1 Feydeau Seven (5m Redeo Josselyn -Unanime) score in 1.12.1kr for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire.

Feydeau recorded his 12th career win in 30 starts now for 302,710€ in life earnings.

3.2/1 odds Fire Cracker (5g Quaro ) took second for Eris Raffin and trainer Gregory Thorel.

5.5/1 Rebella Matters (5f Explosive Matter -Mystical News) was third for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer Jean Michel Bazire.

Feydeau Seven

The Prix d’Hautefort (purse 44,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters) was also on tap and it was very competitive.

The 102/1 outsider Dream Cash (7g Ready Cash -Susy Love) scored in 1.12.3kr for Adrien Lamy.

The P.E. Mary trainee is owned by his breeder Ecurie des Charmes.

This was his eighth lifetime victory in 41 starts for 250,410€.

The 3.6/1 Douxor de Guez (7g Jasmin de Flore ) was second for Nicolas Bazire with 22/1 Banbou Tahiti (7g Neutron du Cebe ) third handled by trainer Mathieu Mottier.

Dream Cash

Yesterday at Vincennes the Thierry Duvaldestin stable won a pair.

Here du Goutier (3f Ready Cash -Queen Bourbon) won the Prix de Montargis (purse 37,000€, 2700 meters for three year olds) clocked in 1.15.2kr.

Ecurie Saint Martin owns this winner.

The same trainer/driver won the Prix des Jacintes (purse 30,000€, 2850 meters, two year olds) with 1.17.6kr timed In The Money (2m Cristal Money -Destinee Cash).

Thierry Duvaldestin bred and owns and trains In The Money.

Thomas H. Hicks



