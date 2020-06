Groupe races scheduled in France

June 23, 2020 -With Paris-Vincennes and Enghien now open to host its own harness racing programs, there are a number of Groupe races on the schedule through July 4

These top level races are worth our attention:

Vincennes June 26 – Gr. III Prix Paul Delanie (purse 75,000€, monte, 2850 meters European eligibles);

Vincennes June 30 – Gr. II Prix Paul Leguerney (purse 85,000€, 2700 meters, four year olds);

Vincennes June 30 – Gr. II Prix Phaeton (purse 85,000€, 2700 meters, four year olds);

Enghien July 4 – Gr. III Prix de Berlin (purse 60,000€, 2875 meters, three year olds)

Thomas H. Hicks