Groupe tests today at Vincennes

David Thomain won one of the $100,000 euro co-features at Vincennes

Three groupe level harness racing contests were the highlights of today’s Paris-Vincennes program, over a rain soaked raceway.

First was the Gr. III Prix d’Avignon (purse 70,000€, 2100 meters autostart, four-year old males) and 5/1 Haribo du Loisir (4m Rodrigo Jet -Chacha du Citrus) scored in 1.12.1kr. Leo Abrivard teamed the winner for L.Cl. Abrivard as Haribo took his fourth career win, now for 132,050€ earned.

The 33/1 odds Hede Darling (4m Password -Queen Darling) was a good following second for owner/driver Jean Pierre Dubois and trainer J.A. Hernandez-Navarro. The 113/1 longshot Harim Griff (4m Brillantissme -Bamba Sly) took third for Eric Raffin, trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie Griff.

The Gr. II Prix Paul Viel (purse 100,000€, 2175 meters, three-year old males) saw 8/10 odds favorite Italiano Vero (3m Ready Cash -Baraka d;Henlou) score impressively in 1.13.3kr. David Thomain was the winning pilot for trainer/owner Philippe Allaire. Italiano won for the sixth time, now for 139,950€ earned.

The 2.9/1 Invincible Cash (3m Ready Cash-Urawa Turgot) was second for David Bekaert and trainer Ludovic Peltier. Third was 22/1 Inoui Danica (3m Boccador Simm ) with Eric Raffin at the lines for trainer Allaire and Ecurie Normandy Spirit.

The co-featured Prix Roquepine (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, three tear olds fillies racing 2175 meters) went to 2/1 odds Inoubliable (3f Prodigious -Dream Life) with Jean Philippe Dubois up for his Ecurie Victoria Dreams and trainer Philippe Moulin. The victory was her fourth straight and it advanced her life earnings to 130,410€. Race time was 1.13.7kr.

45/1 Idylle A Vie (3f Ready Cash-Vie A Deux) was second for Alexis Cheradame and trainer Philippe Billard. 14/1 Its Now Or Never (3f Charly du Noyer -Deep Purple) took third with Franck Nivard up for trainer Philippe Allaire.

