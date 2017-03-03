Groupe tests at Vincennes

March 2, 2017 - A superb afternoon harness racing program at Paris-Vincennes featured three groupe contests and began with the Quinte+ Prix Emile Allis Courboy (purse €82,000, 2700 meters, 16 European starters) and 62.1/1 Tallien (10g Extreme Aunou -Gykadelia) scored for owner/trainer/driver Herve Sionneau, clocked in 1.13.8kr. The winner surged home quickly after the 500 meters remaining time was 1.14.8kr. 16/1 Bolide Jenilou (6g Kesaco Phedo -Melodie Jenilou) was second for Anthony Barrier, and third went to 12/1 Bad Boy du Dollar (6m Magnificent Rodney -Nymphe du Dollar) for driver/trainer Sylvain Roger. Vacate Money (8f Prodigious ) was fourth for Jean-Philippe Dubois and 133/1 Romanesque (7m Love You ) was fifth for Christophe Martens. Heavily backed 7/10 odds Cash Gamble was a miscue dq when on the lead entering the lane.

The Gr. II monte Prix Ali Hawas (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) went to 1.16kr timed and 2.9/1 odds Evidence Roc (3f Paris Haufor -Misface du Boulay) for Mme. Emilie LeBeller. Bertrand LeBeller trains the winner for Ecurie d’Embeli. 1.7/1 favorite Elegante de Mont (3f Saxo de Vandel -Locovia) was second for jockey David Thomain and trainer Th. Gauchet, and third was earned by 7.4/1 Epatante (3f Village Mystic -Suricate) ridden by Yoann Lebourgeois for trainer Philippe Allaire.

The Gr. III Prix Vindex (purse €95,000, 2700 meters, nine starters) went to 1.14.4kr clocked and 8/1 odds Diablo du Noyer (4m Jasmin de Flore -Une et Indivisible), with William Bigeon driving for owner Cl. Guedj. Second was 16/1 Doria Desbois (4f In Love With You -Ivariez) for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer/owner Ch. Feyete. Third was 3.6/1 Dream Life (4f Royal Dream -Union Of My Life) for Jean-Philippe Dubois and Philippe Moulin trainer for Ecurie Victoria Dreams.

The Gr. II monte Prix Felcien Gavreau (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 11 starters) went to the impressive ten length winner, and 1/5 favorite, Eye Of The Storm (3m Village Mystic -La Dolce Vita) with Yoann Lebourgeois in the irons. Philippe Allaire is owner/trainer of the undefeated colt, a five time winner for €158,850 in the brief career. 8.4/1 Eclat du Thure (3m Paris Haufor -Quintussue) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and 39/1 Electro Cadence (3m Kaisy Dream -Potuna Saint Andre) was home third for jockey Franck Nivard.

The Prix de Lorient (purse €65,000, 2700 meters, 17 starters) went to 3/2 favorite Cleangame (6g Ouragon de Celland -Red Bell) reined by David Thomain for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner J.M. Rancoule. 29/1 Candidat d’Ortage (5m Giant Cat -Rare d’Ortige) was next for trainer Franck Leblanc and Matthieu Abrivard driving. Third was 9/1 Coffee Look d’Eam (5g Look de Star -Nidra Pierji) for Anthony Barrier.

Yesterday action was at Enghien, and the Q+ was the Prix de Sedan (purse €55,000, 2150 meters autostart, 16 European starters). The quick 1.12.7kr timed winner, at the beginning of heavy rain, was 4/5 favorite Afghan Barbes (7g Meaulnes du Corta -Nuance Barbes) with Charles J. Bigeon up. The Christian Bigeon trainee is owned and was bred by Andrew Francis Bigeon and now has ten wins in 34 career starts for €239,660 earned. 25/1 Azaro D’eva (7f Lynx de Belouet -Lomolly) was second for owner/trainer/driver J-M Bazire and third was 28/1 Uranie du Glay (9f Hermes Pericard -Karine Picarde) with trainer Junior Guelpa the driver.

The Enghien card also included the Prix de Lure (purse €80,000, 2875 meters, 12 European starters) and 16/1 Black d’Arjeanc (6g Prince d’Espace -Perle de Riviere) scored in 1.15.5kr over the sloppy surface with Mathieu Mottier driving for trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie Breizh d’Espace). 3/1 Ble du Gers (6g Quinda du Gers -Moorea) was next for trainer Guarato and reinsman Franck Nivard. Third was 63/1 Staro Italy (6m Make It Happen -Irene Bi) trained by Vincent Martens and reined by Roberto Andreghetti.