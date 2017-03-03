Day At The Track

Groupe tests at Vincennes

08:59 AM 03 Mar 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Tallien Eye Of The Storm
Tallien scores for owner/trainer/driver Herve Sionneau
Le Trot Photo
Eye Of The Storm and connections
Le Trot Photo

March 2, 2017 - A superb afternoon harness racing program at Paris-Vincennes featured three groupe contests and began with the Quinte+ Prix Emile Allis Courboy (purse €82,000, 2700 meters, 16 European starters)  and 62.1/1 Tallien (10g Extreme Aunou-Gykadelia) scored for owner/trainer/driver Herve Sionneau, clocked in 1.13.8kr. The winner surged home quickly after the 500 meters remaining time was 1.14.8kr. 16/1 Bolide Jenilou (6g Kesaco Phedo-Melodie Jenilou) was second for Anthony Barrier, and third went to 12/1 Bad Boy du Dollar (6m Magnificent Rodney-Nymphe du Dollar) for driver/trainer Sylvain Roger. Vacate Money (8f Prodigious) was fourth for Jean-Philippe Dubois and 133/1 Romanesque (7m Love You) was fifth for Christophe Martens. Heavily backed 7/10 odds Cash Gamble was a miscue dq when on the lead entering the lane. 

The Gr. II monte Prix Ali Hawas (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) went to 1.16kr timed and 2.9/1 odds Evidence Roc (3f Paris Haufor-Misface du Boulay) for Mme. Emilie LeBeller. Bertrand LeBeller trains the winner for Ecurie d’Embeli. 1.7/1 favorite Elegante de Mont (3f Saxo de Vandel-Locovia) was second for jockey David Thomain and trainer Th. Gauchet, and third was earned by 7.4/1 Epatante (3f Village Mystic-Suricate) ridden by Yoann Lebourgeois for trainer Philippe Allaire. 

The Gr. III Prix Vindex (purse €95,000, 2700 meters, nine starters) went to 1.14.4kr clocked and 8/1 odds Diablo du Noyer (4m Jasmin de Flore-Une et Indivisible), with William Bigeon driving for owner Cl. Guedj. Second was 16/1 Doria Desbois (4f In Love With You-Ivariez) for Matthieu Abrivard and trainer/owner Ch. Feyete. Third was 3.6/1 Dream Life (4f Royal Dream-Union Of My Life) for Jean-Philippe Dubois and Philippe Moulin trainer for Ecurie Victoria Dreams.

The Gr. II monte Prix Felcien Gavreau (purse €120,000, 2700 meters, 11 starters) went to the impressive ten length winner, and 1/5 favorite, Eye Of The Storm (3m Village Mystic-La Dolce Vita) with Yoann Lebourgeois in the irons. Philippe Allaire is owner/trainer of the undefeated colt, a five time winner for €158,850 in the brief career. 8.4/1 Eclat du Thure (3m Paris Haufor-Quintussue) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and 39/1 Electro Cadence (3m Kaisy Dream-Potuna Saint Andre) was home third for jockey Franck Nivard.  

The Prix de Lorient (purse €65,000, 2700 meters, 17 starters) went to 3/2 favorite Cleangame (6g Ouragon de Celland-Red Bell) reined by David Thomain for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner J.M. Rancoule. 29/1 Candidat d’Ortage (5m Giant Cat-Rare d’Ortige) was next for trainer Franck Leblanc and Matthieu Abrivard driving. Third was 9/1 Coffee Look d’Eam (5g Look de Star-Nidra Pierji) for Anthony Barrier. 

Yesterday action was at Enghien, and the Q+ was the Prix de Sedan (purse €55,000, 2150 meters autostart, 16 European starters). The quick 1.12.7kr timed winner, at the beginning of heavy rain, was 4/5 favorite Afghan Barbes (7g Meaulnes du Corta-Nuance Barbes) with Charles J. Bigeon up. The Christian Bigeon trainee is owned and was bred by Andrew Francis Bigeon and now has ten wins in 34 career starts for €239,660 earned. 25/1 Azaro D’eva (7f Lynx de Belouet-Lomolly) was second for owner/trainer/driver J-M Bazire and third was 28/1 Uranie du Glay (9f Hermes Pericard-Karine Picarde) with trainer Junior Guelpa the driver.

The Enghien card also included the Prix de Lure (purse €80,000, 2875 meters, 12 European starters) and 16/1 Black d’Arjeanc (6g Prince d’Espace-Perle de Riviere) scored in 1.15.5kr over the sloppy surface with Mathieu Mottier driving for trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie Breizh d’Espace). 3/1 Ble du Gers (6g Quinda du Gers-Moorea) was next for trainer Guarato and reinsman Franck Nivard. Third was 63/1 Staro Italy (6m Make It Happen-Irene Bi) trained by Vincent Martens and reined by Roberto Andreghetti.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Harness Racing Museum breedings available
03-Mar-2017 10:03 AM NZDT
Balmoral Park reopens in April
03-Mar-2017 09:03 AM NZDT
Luke Plano doubles his pleasure in Opens
03-Mar-2017 08:03 AM NZDT
The Pro-Am Championship driving series
03-Mar-2017 08:03 AM NZDT
Bedroomconfessions seeks third consecutive victory
03-Mar-2017 05:03 AM NZDT
Handicapping challenge adds sponsors
03-Mar-2017 05:03 AM NZDT
Trotting feature on Friday
02-Mar-2017 23:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News