Groupe winners on stage at Vincennes

The Paris-Vincennes groupe action today started early with the Gr. III Prix de Montelimar (purse 66,000€, 2700 meters, 12 starters) with victory to 14/1 Gipson Creek (3m Rieussec-Ultifeda) that held strong for a nose score with Alexandre Abrivard aboard for breeder/owner/trainer Nathalie Godin of Switzerland.

The 1.14.7kr timed winner recorded his 10th career victory in 13 starts now for 94,074€ in career earnings. The 1.3/1 favorite Gallant Way (3m Ready Cash -Queen Flore) was a rallying second for reinsman Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and breeder/owner Jacques Pauc. 14/1 Golfe Juan (3m Jam Pridem ) was third for Joann Lebourgeois.

The monte specialists were next, competing in the Prix Ceneri Forcinal (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, monte, distance 2175 meters, nine starters). The 7/10 favorite Fleche Bourbon (4f Saxo de Vandel-Uzara Josselyn) prevailed timed in 1.10.9kr with Alexandre Abrivard the jockey for trainer Sebastien Guarato.

This Ecurie du Haras de Saint Martin owned mare recorded her 10th career win in 15 starts and raised her life earnings to 369,050€. The 7/2 odds Feeling Cash (4m Ready Cash-Royale Star) was second with Eric Raffin up for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Carlos Lerner. 7.6/1 Ferreteria (4f Goetmals Woos -Avenue Victoria) was third with Mathieu Abrivard up. Yves Boireau trains this one for owner Jean Pierre Dubois. 60/1 Flora de Janeiro and 17/1 Flacca de Blary secured the fourth and fifth checks.

Today’s Quinte+ race of the day was the Prix d’Avallon (purse 50,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters). The winner was 3.6/1 Vipera Killer Gar (5f Varenne -Uakland) with a front end victory reined by Eric Raffin.

The legendary Anders Lindqvist trains the winner for Scuderia Fioredigio and the time was a sharp 1.10kr (fractions 1.07.7kr at the 1500; 1.08.8kr at the 1000 and 1.09.8kr with 500 meters remaining).

The 19/1 Ugolinast (6f Civil Action -Gast) was second for trainer/driver Santo Mollo of Italy. 78/1 Helena du Quattro (5f U n Mec d’Heripre) , 28/1 Dynastie Grammont (6f Obrillant ) and 99/1 Dream Lane completed the top five and caused an exact order Q+ payoff of 73,125.20 to ten winning ticketholders. The Quinte pool was 4,525,794€ and over 9.01€ million was wagered on the race.

The 21/1 Feliciano (4m Ready Cash-Ravenella) took the Gr. I Prix de L’Etoile (purse 200,000€, 2200 meters, 12 starters three to five year olds) clocked in a quick 1.10.2kr (fractions 1.10.3kr at the 1500; 1.09.8kr with 1000 meters remainingl 1.11kr at 500 to go).

Philippe Allaire trains the now eight time winner in 26 starts for life earnings of 395,790€. Eciurie des Charmes owns the winner that defeated 6.7/1 Falcao de Laurma (4m Uniclove- Rangoon) reined by trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. 57/1 Estola (5f Nectar- Nika) took third for Yoann Lebourgeois, trainer Emmanuel Rualt and owner Ecurie Comte de Montesson.

The 25/1 Excellent (5m Real du Lou) was placed fourth with Alexandre Abrivard up, on the dq of 2.1/1 Good Boy Ligneries. Favorite Fligny, Epic Julry and Elite du Ruel were placed fifth through seventh.

The Gr. I Prix de Normandie (purse 200,000€, monte, 3000 meters, 12 starters all five year olds) was a superb race between four excellent five year old trotteurs.

At the end it was 8.6/1 Etoile de Bruyere (5f Kenor de Cosse -Reinette du Tijas) prevailing on the line with jockey Adrien Lamy at the controls for owner/trainer Charles Dreux. It was only her fifth score in 31 career starts now for 390,670€ earned. Race time was 1.13.5kr off even fractions.

The 16/1 Evening Star (5f Magnificent Rodney -Pay The Bill) was second with Anthony Barrier in the irons for trainer Gregory Thorel. 3.3/1 Evangelina Blue (5f Speedy Blue) was third for Mathieu Mottier and trainer J.P. Mary. Fourth at the line was Exotica de Retz that was an inquiry dq that moved 45/1 Excessive Well (5f Gobernator ) and 45/1 Estabane Sacha (5f Gazouillis ) to placed fourth and fifth. Early leaders Eye of the Storm went offstride in the final bend and was dq’d.

Late in the program was the Prix de Moulins La Marche (purse 67,000€, 2850 meters, 10 starters) with a field of veteran performers on stage. The 3/5 favorite Calaska de Guez (7f Pomerol de Laumac -Miss de Guez) scored for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and owner Ecurie Vautors. It was her third straight victory and her 21st lifetime in 49 outings now for 438,150€ earned. Race time was 1.13.2kr.

The 16/1 Balando (8m Nijinski Blue ) rallied for second with Eric Raffin up for breeder/owner/trainer Alphone Vanberghen. Third was 5.3/1 Baladin Hongrois with Arnaud Desmottes aboard. Bazire returned a race latter to win as catch driver with 9/2 Flower by Magalou (4f Un Mec d’Heripre) clocked in 1.14.4kr in the 33,000€ purse Prix de Vimoutiers.

