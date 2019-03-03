Groupe events closes winter meet

March 2, 2019 - Four groupe events and the Quinte+ race of the day completed the Paris-Vincennes harness racing Winter Meet 2018-19 this day.

Action began with the Gr. II monte Prix Louis Le Bourg (purse 100,000€, 2850 meters) that produced a 1.14kr victory for the 17.5/1 outsider Freeman de Houelle (4m Vigrove -Rufina de Houelle) with Yoann Lebourgeois in the irons for breeder/trainer Franck Leblanc and owner Stephane Gorier.

The winner scored for the third time in nine career starts now for 86,730€ in life earnings.

9.3/1 Flore de Janeiro (4f Vanishing Point -Ozie de Janeiro) held second for Anthony Barrier and owner/trainer Frabck Blandin.

Third was 36.4/1 Fiona Gerdreene (4f Akin de Cap Vert ) with jockey Mathieu Mottier aboard for owner/trainer Dominique Lemeteyer.

Freeman de Houelle

The Q+ this day was the Prix Maurepas (purse 47,000€, 2700 meters, 16 starters – five year old mares) and 1.7/1 favorite Erolina (5f Prodigious -Keralda) scored with Eric Raffin up for breeder/owner/trainer Alphonse Vanberghen.

The 1.13.6kr tined victory was her second straight in 2019 and seventh in a 31 race career, now for 146,000€ earned.

13/1 Elegant Delo (5f Goetmals Wood ) was second with Bjorn Goop driving for trainer Alain Roger, and third was 25.5/1 Etonne de Carsi (5f Okapi de Fael ) for Yoann Lebourgeois and trainer Franck Leblanc.

11.5/1 Etoile des Yedrag and 86.9/1 Eureka du Fosse were fourth and fifth, the latter owner and trained by Ulf Nordin.

There were ten winning Q+ 2€ tickets on this race and they paid 103,513.40€ each.

The Quinte+ pool was 4,143,931€ and the race pools total exceeded 8€ million.

Erolina

The undercard’s Gr. III Prix du Plateau de Gravelle (purse 90,000€, 2100 meters autostart, International) went to the 6/10 favorite Bel Avis (8g Ganymede -Gloria Maris) reined by trainer Jean Michel Bazire for New Blue 1 LLC of the USA.

Bel Avis won for 18th time in a 51 race career now for 676,890€ in life earnings.

Race time was 1.10.7kr by the front running favorite that opened six lengths on the field entering the lane before gamely fighting off exhaustion late.

16.6/1 stablemate Abydos du Vivier (9g Diamant Gede -Osme du Vivier) took second for driver Nicolas Bazire and owner Mlle. Claudine Minier.

This Jean Yves Lucuyer bred veteran held off third finishing 13.2/1 Ange de Lune (9g Laetenter Diem ) with owner/trainer Matthieu Abrivard piloting.

15/1 Sharon Gar (8f Varenne) and 13.4/1 Calin de Morge (7g Ozio Royal ) completed the top five.

Bel Avis

The Bazire team scored again in the Prix de Montsoreau (purse 56,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European eligibles) with a 1.11.8kr fast finishing score by Colonel (7g Goetmals Wood -Royale Star) piloted by Nicolas Bazire and off at 2.1/1 odds.

This property of Ecurie des Charmes posted his 11th career win now for 310,270€ in life earnings. 9.2/1 Class de Loriol (7f Ready Cash -Orageuse de Marjon) was second for Matthieu Abrivard and 12.6/1 Beach Julry (8f Hulk des Champs ) was third with owner/trainer J.P. Gauvin at the lines.

Colonel

The Prix Henri Desmontils (monte Gr. III, 90,000€ purse, 2850 meters, International) saw 3/5 favorite Clegs des Champs (7g Legs du Clos -Prosperine) score on the front-end with David Thomain up.

Thierry Raffegeau trains the now 13 time winner in 26 starts for Jean Yves Roze.

The winner now has life earnings of 532,080€.

Race time was 1.13.8kr off modest fractions. 7/2 odds and 25 meter handicapped Arlington Dream (9g Ready Cash -Ialla Clairchamp) rallied for second with jockey Yoann Lebourgeois up for the owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

This notorious front runner relaxed throughout, well back on the outer with cover, before surging late in the lane.

He was impressive. 15.9/1 Bloomer (8g Niky ) took third with Alexandre Abrivard aboard and 20.2/1 Varum Boy was fourth.

Clegs des Champs

The featured Prix de Selection (Gr.I, purse 200,000€, 2200 meters distance handicap, four to six year olds) completed the Winter Meet groupe action for the racing meet 2018-19.

Well-regarded Face Time Bourbon (4m Ready Cash -Vita Bourbon) held on for a two length score timed in 1.10.8kr with Bjorn Goop driving for trainer Sebastien Guarato and Scuderia Bivans Srl.

The time was a new record for the age and distance, better that the 1.11.3kr that was held by Aladin d’Ecajeul.

He was off at 1.8/1, the second choice, and recorded his 11th career victory in only 13 starts, now for 487,150€ earned.

The 7/10 favorite and 25 meter handicapped Davidson du Pont (6m Pacha du Pont -Laguna du Pont) rallied late for second with trainer Jean Michel Bazire up for breeder/owner Albert Rayon.

He was timed in 1.10.1kr. 1.4/1 Falcao de Laurma (4m Uniclove ) took third for Anthony Barrier with 51.2/1 Farina des Racques (4f Ready Cash ) fourth for pilot Franck Nivard.

Face Time Bourbon

J-M Bazire was back a winner in the Prix de Monpazier (purse 47,000€, 2700 meters, 14 starters) with his trainee the 1.7/1 favorite Fairplay d’Urzy (4m Ready Cash -Romane d'Urzy).

The winner was timed in 1.13.8kr as he won for the fifth time in nine career starts for Ecurie Marechal.

2.6/1 Fire Cracker (4g Quaro ) was second for Eric Raffin and third was 26.2/1 Fahrenheit Flow (4g Village Mystic ) with Alexandre Abrivard at the lines.

The V75 action today in Sweden was at Halmstad.

Several interesting races were on the program including the Autoexperten Mares (125,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart).

In that one 5.1/1 Shadow Gar (8f Pine Chip -Lady Killer Gar) scored for owner/driver Pietro Gubellini timed in 1.12.5kr.

Jerry Riordan trains this mare that now has 23 wins in 83 starts for 4,748,418SEK in life earnings that today defeated Unrestricted and Wild Love.

The V75 Gold (200,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart)brought the veteran performers and 20.2/1 Probo OP (10m From Above-Ellmara-Lemon Dra) scored for trainer/driver Wim Paal timed in 1.10.7kr.

Probo won for the 22nd time in 84 starts for 5,217,875SEK earned.

3.9/1 Donatomite (7g Donato Hanover -Malvictorian) was second for Thomas Uhrberg and 2.1/1 Dante Boko (9g Going Kronos -Margherita Rosa-Abo Volo) took third for Adrian Kolgjini.

Kadett CD was fourth for Robert Bergh.

The Diamantstoet (125,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart, 15 four to seven year old mare starters) was the V75-4 event and it went to 1.14.3kr timed and 17.1/1 odds Je T’Aime Lucky (5f Lucky Chucky -Je T’Aime Dream- Sugarcane Hanover ) with Johan Untersteiner aboard for trainer Peter Untersteiner.