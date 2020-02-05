Day At The Track

Groupe tests at Vincennes

05:48 AM 05 Feb 2020 NZDT
Falco de Laurma, harness racing
Falco de Laurma in full stride for driver Franck Nivard
LeTROT ma

The Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes saw some powerful Groupe tests on Sunday.

The Gr. II Prix Ovide Moulinet (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, five year olds) saw the 9/10 favorite Falcao de Laurma (5m Uniclove-Rangoon) scored timed in 1.11.8kr for reinsman Franck Nivard and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. Armand Speisser owns this winner of now 520,230€ in life earnings off his six career victories. 

The 9/1 Frisbee d’Am (5m The Best Madrik) took second for pilot Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Richard Westerink. Follow You (5m Ready Cash-Mara Bourbon) was third for pilot Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Scuderia Bivans Srl.

Falco de Laurma, Franck Nivard up for Thierry Duvaldestin 

The Prix de La Pais”Rouen” (Gr. III, purse 80,000€, 2700 meters, six year old European eligibles) produced a 1.12.9kr timed victory for even-money favorite Violetto Jet (6m From Above-Nocciolaia Jet) and pilot Franck Nivard. The win raised his life earnings to 313,442€ for owner Scuderia d’Alessandro Raffaele and trainer Philippe Billard. 33/1 Zelou (6m Love You) was second for David Thomain and trainer Billard. Billard also trains the third finishing Vash Top (6f Ready Cash) that Francois Lagadeuc handled.

Violetto Jet, Franck Nivard driving for Philippe Billard

The Gr. III Prix de L’Amite Franco-Afraicaine (purse 90,000€, 2700 meters) brought together a solid field of aged trotteurs and in this one the 1.12.9kr timed winner was 3.4/1 Earl Simon (6m Prodigious-Tindrana) with Franck Ouvrie driving for Ecurie Skytten and trainer Jarmo Niskanen.

The victory raised Earl’s career earnings to 714,610€. 10/1 Valokaja Hindo (9m Great Challenger) was second for Christophe Martens and trainer Jean Michel Bazire. Third went to 9/1 Mindyourvalue WF (7g Hovding Lavec) that Bjorn Goop reined for trainer Robert Bergh, 28/1 Tessy d’Ete and 50/1 Eridan completed the top five.

Earl Simon, Franck Ouvrie up, a game winner

 

The final groupe event on the Sunday Vincennes program was the Prix Indienne (Gr. IIIm purse 80,000€, monte, 2200 meters, European eligibles) and the impressive 5.2/1 odds winner was Ezalyo Smart (6m Prince Gede) with jockey Mathieu Mottier in the irons for Ecurie Smart and trainer Cyrille Buhigne. This victory increased the winners’ lifetime earnings to 221,580€ with this his sixth win in 51 career starts.

The 8/10 favorite Egro Jenilou (6g Village Mystic) rallied for Eric Raffin and trainer Louis Baudron but could not reach the winner in deep stretch. 2.3/1 Fuego de Houelle (5g Rieussec) was third for Adrien Lamy and trainer Franck Leblanc, he a proven exceptional trainer of monte performers.

Ezalyo Smart, Mottier up

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 
