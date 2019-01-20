Groupe level contests at Vincennes

January 20, 2019 - An outstanding Sunday Prix de Cornulier day Paris-Vincennes harness racing card began with the monte Prix Roxane Griff (purse 63,000€, 2700 meters, 10 starters).

3.8/1 odds Daida de Vandel (6f Real de Lou -Gallia de Vandel) scored timed in 1.14kr with Alexandre Abrivard in the irons.

This winner recorded her seventh career victory in 32 outings for trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and owner Ch. Germain.

The 9/10 favorite Dorgali (6g Real de Lou -La Spezia) was second for jockey Benjamin Rochard and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin.

Third was 34/1 Daniel Bon (6g Severino ) with Guillaume Martin up.

Daida de Vandel

The afternoon’s first Groupe test was the Gr. II Bellino II (purse 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 11 starters) that went to 1.13kr timed and 93/1 odds Fleo Lila (4g Timoko -Sally de Neulliac).

Franck Anne reined the winner, he also the breeder/owner/trainer of this now three-time career winner in 24 starts.

Anne was flying off the gate and settled along the pegs where he emerged in late stretch for the win.

4.4/1 Fuego de Houelle (4g Rieussec -Pin Up de Houelle) was second with Adrien Lamy up for breeder/trainer Franck Leblanc.

Third was the 2.8/1 second favorite Fubria (4f Password -Sanawa) that Yoann Lebourgeois teamed for trainer Philippe Allaire.

The 2.2/1 favorite Fun Quick was fourth for pilot Bjorn Goop.

Fleo Lila

The Prix de l’Argentine (purse 45,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 13 starters) welcomed a visiting contingent from Argentina (Mr. Leonardo Agusti and his son, President of the Argentine Association of Breeders of American Trotter and leading breeder Claudio Canepa, who will visit FR breeding farms on January 21-23) that also participated in a festival of food, music and entertainment for the audience.

The named race went to 13/1 Coalinga City (7f Coktail Jet -Mamoora) timed in 1.12.2 in victory for pilot Jean Michel Bazire (who was presented with an Authentic Panama Hat), breeder/owner Michele Stihl and trainer Frederic Senet.

Coalinga City won for the sixth time in a 60 race career.

The 1.4/1 favorite Capella de Vrie (7f Prince d’Espace was second for Franck Nivard and breeder/owner/trainer Roger Baudron, and third was 23/1 Ballina d’Ourville (8g Quaker Jet ) with trainer Matthieu Abrivard up for Ecurie Elite.

Coalinga City

The Gr. III Prix de L’Amerique Latine (“de Mirande”, purse 80,000€, 2700 meters, 12 starters) followed the Prix de Cornulier and honored Argentina and its robust breeding industry.

Claudio Canepa, a leading breeder in Argentina, was on hand to present the trophy to the winner, that included an Authentic Panama Hat to Franck Nivard.

In this race, victory went to 1.9/1 odds Elvis Madrik (5g Overtrick -Tequila Dara) in rein to Nivard for owner/trainer Jean Michel Baudouin.

This 1.14.2kr timed winner scored for the seventh time in 22 career starts for increased earnings of 277,420€.

16/1 Transcendence (5g Maharajah -Full Authority) was second driven by Gabriele Gelormini for trainer Robert Bergh.

Third was 28/1 Calle Crown (5m Great Challenger -Hillary Crown) reined by Bjorn Goop for trainer Tomas Malmqvist.

Elvis Madrik

Claudio Canepa

Group III action continued with the Prix Michel Marcel Gougeon (purse 90,000€, 2850 meters, 12 starters) that saw 9/1 odds Dandy de Godrel (6m Timoko -Nigelle Witt) score for owner/trainer/driver Bjorn Goop timed in 1.14.9kr.

Dandy won for the fifth time in 26 career appearances.

75/1 Diademe Atoot (6m Timoko -La Lagune) was second with Christophe Martens aboard and third went to 15/1 Danseur Baroque (6g Royal Dream -Joie Baroque) handled by Eric Raffin.

Dandy du Godrel

The Gr. III monte Prix Camille de Wazieres (purse 100,000€, 2175 meters, eight starters) saw18/1 Fado du Chene (4m Singalo -Star du Chene) crush his competition by countless lengths, timed in 1.12.1kr (fractions 1.10.1kr at the 1500; 1.09.7kr at the 1000 mark; 1.11kr with 500 meters remaining) with P.Ph. Ploquin up for trainer Julien LeMer and breeder/owner Claude Guedj.

Fado scored his eighth career victory in 13 starts now for 452,700€ earned.

24/1 File Gin (4m Repeat Love -Toscara Pellois) was second with Matthieu Abrivard in the irons and 9/1 Fangio du Nord (4m Rubis de Pass ) was third, handled by P-Y Verva.

The 8/10 favorite Feeling Cash (4m Ready Cash ) was a distant fourth.

Fado du Chene turned in perhaps the most impressive performance of the day, second to Bilibili’s victory in the Cornulier.

Fado du Chene

Two year olds finalized the Cornulier festivities this day in the Prix de Maisons-Laffitte (purse 46,000€, 2200 meters, eight starters).

The 7/10 odds favorite Gracieuse Light (3f Redlight Jet -Sentence) scored impressively for trainer/driver Franck Nivard and owner Ecurie d’Embeli.

Gold Girl (3f Ready Cash -Private Love) was second at 13/1 for pilot J.Ph. Monclin ahead of 6.5/1 Gaya de Bellouet (3f Aladin d’Ecajeul ) and 5.3/1 Gallipoli (3f Very Nice Marceaux )

Gracieuse Light

Thomas H. Hicks