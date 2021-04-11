Groupe winners at Vincennes

Groupe action was on display this day at Paris-Vincennes. In the Gr. III Prix de Saintes (purse 70,000€, 2100 meters autostart) 20/1 Invictus Madiba (3m Booster Winner - Batisnolles) scored in 1.12.5kr with Adrien Lamy aboard for Ecurie Hunter Valley and trainer Tomas Malmqvist.
He won for second time in his brief career now for 56,890€earned. 5.2/1 Ikacou des Cinty (3m Very Well Jet) was second for owner/trainer/driver Gabriel Angel Pou Pou. 15/1 Iron Meslois (3m Titan d’Occagnes) was third for trainer/driver Pierre Belooche. Isla Bonita (3f Love You) was fourth at 24/1 for David Thomain and trainer Philippe Allaire.
Invictus Madiba
In the Prix du Treport (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters, European 5-10 year olds) the 10/1 Unique Juni (8f Uptown Yankee - Staro Unique) was the 1.13.1kr timed winner for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Jorgen Westholm and J Spals Invest AB. Juni now has three wins in France and today she raised her life earnngs to 531,687€.
The 8.2/1 Fric du Chene (6m Nobody du Chene) was second for pilot David Thomain and 15/1 Jerry Mom (8m Ready Cash) held third for Pierre Vercruysse. Eclat de Gloire, Wild Love, Express Jet and Nancy America completed the top seven.
Unique Juni
The white hot Zerozerosette Gar (6m Wishing Stone - Madir Gar) took the Prix d’Aubusson (purse 58,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European) clocked in 1.10.3kr with Matthieu Abrivard up for Stall Nininni and trainer Vitale Ciotola.
This was his fourth win in a row and seventh in France now for 246,768€ earned. He was off at 2.7/1 odds and defeated 12/1 Helena di Quattro (7f Un Mec d’Haripre - Outlook Kronos) handled by Franck Nivard. Third was 6.3/1 Forum Meslois (6m Timoko - Tiflosa Mesloise) for trainer/driver Pierre Belloche.
Zerozerosette Gar
The Gr. II monte Prix Theophile Lallouet (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, International) saw 2/10 favorite Clegs des Champs (9g Legs du Clos - Prosperine) score in 1.12.8kr for jockey David Thomain. This Thierry Raffegeau trainee is owned by J-Y Roze and he recorded his third victory from his last four starts and his 21st career win. His life earnings advanced to 999,580€.
The 6/1 Boss du Meleuc (10g Lucky Blue) took second for Alexandre Abrivard and owner/trainer Y.A. Briand. 21/1 Delicieux du Cebe (8g Gazouillis) landed third for Adrien Lamy.
Clegs des Champs
Yesterday at Vincennes the Prix Gratia (purse 51,000€, 2700 meters, 6-10 year olds) went to 1.12.8kr clocked Eileen (7f Royal Dream - Liberation) for trainer/driver Romain Derieux for Mauricette DeSousa. Eileen won for the 13th time in her career for 224,360€ earned. Enzo d’Essarts (7g Royal Dream) was second for Francois Lagadeuc and Eadshot Josselyn (7g The Best Madrik) was third for Yoann Lebourgeois.
LeTrot files/photos
For full race results, click here.
by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink