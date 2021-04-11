Groupe winners at Vincennes

Groupe action was on display this day at Paris-Vincennes. In the Gr. III Prix de Saintes (purse 70,000€, 2100 meters autostart) 20/1 Invictus Madiba (3m Booster Winner - Batisnolles) scored in 1.12.5kr with Adrien Lamy aboard for Ecurie Hunter Valley and trainer Tomas Malmqvist.

He won for second time in his brief career now for 56,890€earned. 5.2/1 Ikacou des Cinty (3m Very Well Jet ) was second for owner/trainer/driver Gabriel Angel Pou Pou. 15/1 Iron Meslois (3m Titan d’Occagnes ) was third for trainer/driver Pierre Belooche. Isla Bonita (3f Love You ) was fourth at 24/1 for David Thomain and trainer Philippe Allaire.

Invictus Madiba

In the Prix du Treport (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters, European 5-10 year olds) the 10/1 Unique Juni (8f Uptown Yankee - Staro Unique) was the 1.13.1kr timed winner for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Jorgen Westholm and J Spals Invest AB. Juni now has three wins in France and today she raised her life earnngs to 531,687€.

The 8.2/1 Fric du Chene (6m Nobody du Chene ) was second for pilot David Thomain and 15/1 Jerry Mom (8m Ready Cash ) held third for Pierre Vercruysse. Eclat de Gloire, Wild Love, Express Jet and Nancy America completed the top seven.

Unique Juni

The white hot Zerozerosette Gar (6m Wishing Stone - Madir Gar) took the Prix d’Aubusson (purse 58,000€, 2100 meters autostart, European) clocked in 1.10.3kr with Matthieu Abrivard up for Stall Nininni and trainer Vitale Ciotola.

This was his fourth win in a row and seventh in France now for 246,768€ earned. He was off at 2.7/1 odds and defeated 12/1 Helena di Quattro (7f Un Mec d’Haripre - Outlook Kronos) handled by Franck Nivard. Third was 6.3/1 Forum Meslois (6m Timoko - Tiflosa Mesloise) for trainer/driver Pierre Belloche.

Zerozerosette Gar

The Gr. II monte Prix Theophile Lallouet (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, International) saw 2/10 favorite Clegs des Champs (9g Legs du Clos - Prosperine) score in 1.12.8kr for jockey David Thomain. This Thierry Raffegeau trainee is owned by J-Y Roze and he recorded his third victory from his last four starts and his 21st career win. His life earnings advanced to 999,580€.

The 6/1 Boss du Meleuc (10g Lucky Blue) took second for Alexandre Abrivard and owner/trainer Y.A. Briand. 21/1 Delicieux du Cebe (8g Gazouillis ) landed third for Adrien Lamy.

Clegs des Champs

Yesterday at Vincennes the Prix Gratia (purse 51,000€, 2700 meters, 6-10 year olds) went to 1.12.8kr clocked Eileen (7f Royal Dream - Liberation) for trainer/driver Romain Derieux for Mauricette DeSousa. Eileen won for the 13th time in her career for 224,360€ earned. Enzo d’Essarts (7g Royal Dream ) was second for Francois Lagadeuc and Eadshot Josselyn (7g The Best Madrik ) was third for Yoann Lebourgeois.

LeTrot files/photos

