Groupe winners featured at Vincennes

The first of three groupe level contests this day at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes was the Gr. III monte Prix Holly du Locton (purse 60,000€, 2175 meters, three year old females) and 3.3/1 Harley Rock (3f Bird Parker-Victoire du Biwetz) prevailed in 1.14.9kr for jockey Benjamin Rochard and breeder/owner/trainer Tony LeBeller. She won for third time in four career starts now for 55,350€ earned.

The 1.8/1 Happiness Ellis (3f Opus Viervil ) was second with Mathieu Mottier aboard. Horee d’Ar (3f Uriel Speed) was third for jockey Damien Bonne and breeder/owner/trainer Sebastien Guarato.

Harley Roc

The three year old males contested the Gr. III monte Prix Edouard Marcillac (purse 60,000€, 2175 meters) and the game front striding 3.7/1 Hudson Vedaquais (3m Thorens Vedaquais-Beilsa Vedaquaise) held on to score in 1.14.2kr with Yoann Lebourgeois in the irons. Philippe Allaire owns and trains this J.P. Guay bred youngster that posted his third career win now for 67,680€ earned.

The 2.6/1 Heart of Gold (3m Bird Parker -Corsica) was second for David Thomain and owner/trainer Allaire. 17/1 Hugh de Banville (3m Akin di Cap Ver t) was a distant third for jockey Alexandre Abrivard and owner/trainer Franck Anne.

Hudson Vedaquais

The Gr. III Prix de Nevers (purse 90,000€, 2850 meters) drew a large talented field of older trotteurs with 2.1/1 Violetto Jet (6m From Above-Nocciolaia Jet) the winner reined by Franck Niavrd for Scuderia d’Alessandro Raffaele and trainer Philippe Billard. Violetto won his third straight and eighth in France now for life earnings of 353,942€.

The 28/1 Elvis du Vallon (6m Reve de Beylev ) followed for Charles Cuiller and third home was 5.3/1 Velvet Gio (6g Nad Al Sheba ) for Gabriele Gelormini. 25/1 Portland and 9/1 Calina completed the top five. Well regarded Classic Connection was a miscue dq late in the stretch drive.

Violetto Jet

The Quinte+ race this day was the Prix de Chateaurenard (purse 67,000€, 2700 meters, European) and 15/1 Diablo du Noyer (7m Jasmin de Flore-Une et Indivisible) scored impressively timed in 1.13.5kr with Eric Raffin at the lines. William Bigeon trains the winner for Claude Guedj as he raised his life earnings to 365,050€.

The 9/1 Dostoievski (7g Ganymede ) rallied for a nose beaten second with Francois Lagadeuc up for trainer Jean Michel Bazire. 4.1/1 Cyrell d’Atom (8g Otello Pier ji) took third for Yoann Lebourgeois beaten less than a half length. The next two on the line were off at 57/1 and 88/1 respectively and that set up a Q+ exact order payoff of 146,477.80€ for four winning tickets. The Q+ pool was 3,691,474€ and over 8,136,000€ was wagered on the race.

Diablo du Noyer

