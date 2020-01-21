Day At The Track

Groupe winners on Cornulier program

04:17 AM 21 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Eliot dAmbri
Eliot dAmbri
Province-Courses.fr Photo

January 19, 2020 - Saturday’s Cornulier harness racing program at Vincennes included several other groupe level races and some other interesting events.

The Prix Roxane Griff (monte, purse 50,000€, 2175 meters, nine starters) began the “interesting” action with a quick 1.11kr clocked victory by 9/10 favorite Egao Jenilou (6g Village Mystic-Queen Jenilou) with Eric Raffin aboard for trainer Louis Baudron.

He won for the ninth time in 26 career starts now for 272,460€ earned.

7/2 Dede de Montauren and 9/1 Daniel Bon trailed the winner to the line.

The first groupe test was the Prix Bellino II (Gr. III, purse 80,000€, 2100 meters, 11 starters) and 5.5/1 Gimy du Pommereux (4m Coktail Jet-Noune du Pommereux) scored for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Noel Lolic.

The victory was his fourth in 12 career starts now for 132,810 in life earnings.

18/1 Gia Olmenhof (4f Ready Cash) rallied for second for Christophe Martens and 2/1 Girolamo (4m Uriel Speed) took third for Franck Ouvrie.

Gimy du Pommereux

The 80,000€ purse Prix de Mirande (Gr. III, 2700 meters, eight five year old starters) produced a 1.12kr timed victory for 3/2 odds Fire Cracker (5g Quaro-Urganza) for Eric Raffin at the lines for trainer Gregory Thorel.

He scored for the eighth time in 24 appearances for career earnings of 191,200€.

1.1/1 favorite Fairplay d’Urzy (5m Ready Cash) and driver Jean Michel Bazire was second and 6/1 Foxtrot Sea (5m Olitro) was third for Cedrik Megissier.

Fire Cracker

The Gr. III Prix Michel Marcel Gougeon (purse 90,000€, 2850 meters, nine starters) saw 3.2/1 Eliot d’Ambri (6g Tipunch River-Rivale du Raleis) score for the hot teamster Eric Raffin.

Race time was 1.14.9kr as the winner increased his career earnings to 196,380€.

2.8/1 Eclat de Gloire (6g Tiego d’Etang) was second for Loris Garcia and 10/1 Éclair du Mirel (6m Orlando Vici) and pilot Matthieu Abrivard took third money.

Eliot d’Ambri

Monte action resumed in the Prix Camille de Wazieres (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2175 meters, eight starters). 5.6/1 Gospel Pat (4m Uriel Speed-Namorosa) scored timed in 1.12.9kr for jockey David Thomain and trainer Philippe Allaire.

This was his fifth career victory in 16 outings now for 174,050€ earned.

6.5/1 Gef de Play (4m Gazouillis) was second with Adrien Lamy in the irons for owner/trainer Franck Leblanc.

5.1/1 Gainsborough (4m Bird Parker) took third with Yoann Lebourgeois up.

Gospel Pat

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Tattersalls’ Winter Mixed Sale Today
21-Jan-2020 04:01 AM NZDT
Nine qualify for Claim To Fame Final
20-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
OHHA names Horse of the Year
20-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Dunn makes right choice in Preferred Pace
19-Jan-2020 12:01 PM NZDT
$40,000 Open Trot to Swansea
19-Jan-2020 12:01 PM NZDT
Four straight scores for Windsong Leo
19-Jan-2020 10:01 AM NZDT
Pennsylvania Fair Circuit Banquet held
19-Jan-2020 10:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News