Groupe winners on Cornulier program

January 19, 2020 - Saturday’s Cornulier harness racing program at Vincennes included several other groupe level races and some other interesting events.

The Prix Roxane Griff (monte, purse 50,000€, 2175 meters, nine starters) began the “interesting” action with a quick 1.11kr clocked victory by 9/10 favorite Egao Jenilou (6g Village Mystic -Queen Jenilou) with Eric Raffin aboard for trainer Louis Baudron.

He won for the ninth time in 26 career starts now for 272,460€ earned.

7/2 Dede de Montauren and 9/1 Daniel Bon trailed the winner to the line.

The first groupe test was the Prix Bellino II (Gr. III, purse 80,000€, 2100 meters, 11 starters) and 5.5/1 Gimy du Pommereux (4m Coktail Jet -Noune du Pommereux) scored for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Noel Lolic.

The victory was his fourth in 12 career starts now for 132,810 in life earnings.

18/1 Gia Olmenhof (4f Ready Cash ) rallied for second for Christophe Martens and 2/1 Girolamo (4m Uriel Speed ) took third for Franck Ouvrie.

Gimy du Pommereux

The 80,000€ purse Prix de Mirande (Gr. III, 2700 meters, eight five year old starters) produced a 1.12kr timed victory for 3/2 odds Fire Cracker (5g Quaro -Urganza) for Eric Raffin at the lines for trainer Gregory Thorel.

He scored for the eighth time in 24 appearances for career earnings of 191,200€.

1.1/1 favorite Fairplay d’Urzy (5m Ready Cash ) and driver Jean Michel Bazire was second and 6/1 Foxtrot Sea (5m Olitro ) was third for Cedrik Megissier.

Fire Cracker

The Gr. III Prix Michel Marcel Gougeon (purse 90,000€, 2850 meters, nine starters) saw 3.2/1 Eliot d’Ambri (6g Tipunch River -Rivale du Raleis) score for the hot teamster Eric Raffin.

Race time was 1.14.9kr as the winner increased his career earnings to 196,380€.

2.8/1 Eclat de Gloire (6g Tiego d’Etang ) was second for Loris Garcia and 10/1 Éclair du Mirel (6m Orlando Vici ) and pilot Matthieu Abrivard took third money.

Eliot d’Ambri

Monte action resumed in the Prix Camille de Wazieres (Gr. II, purse 100,000€, 2175 meters, eight starters). 5.6/1 Gospel Pat (4m Uriel Speed -Namorosa) scored timed in 1.12.9kr for jockey David Thomain and trainer Philippe Allaire.

This was his fifth career victory in 16 outings now for 174,050€ earned.

6.5/1 Gef de Play (4m Gazouillis ) was second with Adrien Lamy in the irons for owner/trainer Franck Leblanc.

5.1/1 Gainsborough (4m Bird Parker ) took third with Yoann Lebourgeois up.

Gospel Pat

Thomas H. Hicks