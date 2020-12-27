Gu d'Heripre wins 170,000€ Criterium Continental

December 27, 2020 - Today’s featured Criterium Continental (“Amerique Qua4” – purse 170,000€, Gr. I, 2100 meters autostart, International) went to 1.11.0kr timed Gu d’Heripre (4m Coktail Jet -Vedette d’Heripre- Orlando Vici ) that rallied strongly in the lane for harness racing reinsman Franck Nivard, trainer Philippe Billard and Ecurie d’Heripre.

Gu d’Heripre, off at 2/1 odds, won for the 13th time in his career now for 580,900€ earned and he garnered an invite to the Amerique 2021.

64/1 Goldy Mary (4f Ready Cash -Bloody Mary) was a game second for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard and Ecurie HM Stable.

4.9/1 Go On Boy (4m Password -Balginette) was third for trainer/driver Romain Derieux, some three lengths back.

Aetos Kronos (4m Bold Eagle -Will Of A Woman) held position from post one for Jean Michel Bazire and then took a second over spot behind Buss Mearas.

That proved disasterous as Buzz stopped and took Aetos to near the rear before he was finally free to start a furious rally to earn fourth.

Alrajah One was fifth and an interference dq that placed 17/1 Power to fifth and 91/1 All Wise As to sixth with 59/1 Gamble River placed seventh.

Gu d’Heripre

Replay - https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2020-12-27/7500/4

Thomas H. Hicks