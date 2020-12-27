Day At The Track

Gu d'Heripre wins 170,000€ Criterium Continental

06:38 AM 28 Dec 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Gu d'Heripre
Gu d'Heripre and reinsman Franck Nivard
Le Trot Photo

December 27, 2020 - Today’s featured Criterium Continental (“Amerique Qua4” – purse 170,000€, Gr. I, 2100 meters autostart, International) went to 1.11.0kr timed Gu d’Heripre (4m Coktail Jet-Vedette d’Heripre-Orlando Vici) that rallied strongly in the lane for harness racing reinsman Franck Nivard, trainer Philippe Billard and Ecurie d’Heripre.

Gu d’Heripre, off at 2/1 odds, won for the 13th time in his career now for 580,900€ earned and he garnered an invite to the Amerique 2021.

64/1 Goldy Mary (4f Ready Cash-Bloody Mary) was a game second for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard and Ecurie HM Stable.

4.9/1 Go On Boy (4m Password-Balginette) was third for trainer/driver Romain Derieux, some three lengths back.

Aetos Kronos (4m Bold Eagle-Will Of A Woman) held position from post one for Jean Michel Bazire and then took a second over spot behind Buss Mearas.

That proved disasterous as Buzz stopped and took Aetos to near the rear before he was finally free to start a furious rally to earn fourth.

Alrajah One was fifth and an interference dq that placed 17/1 Power to fifth and 91/1 All Wise As to sixth with 59/1 Gamble River placed seventh.

Gu d’Heripre

Replay - https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2020-12-27/7500/4

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Handle tops the $3-million mark
27-Dec-2020 18:12 PM NZDT
Pick-5 pool has $150,000 promised
27-Dec-2020 16:12 PM NZDT
Smith cops both Opens, Handle shattered
27-Dec-2020 16:12 PM NZDT
$10,000 Guaranteed Total Pick 5 Pool
27-Dec-2020 16:12 PM NZDT
Closers dominate in Co-Features Saturday
27-Dec-2020 12:12 PM NZDT
Play Trix On Me - SBOANJ 2020 horse of the year
27-Dec-2020 07:12 AM NZDT
Born into the business; Michelle Hallett
27-Dec-2020 06:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News