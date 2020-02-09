Gu d'Heripre wins Gr. II Prix Ephram Houel

Today’s featured Gr. II Prix Ephrem Houel (purse 100,000€, 2850 meters, four-year olds) at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes saw 1.1/1 favorite perform with an impressive 1.13.8kr victory engineered by Franck Nivard. Gu d'Heripre recorded his eighth victory in 13 career starts now for 287,750€ earned. Philippe Billard trains the winner for Ecurie d’Heripre.

Gu d'Heripre

The 7.2/1 Goldy Mary (4f Ready Cash -Bloody Mary) was second for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard and Ecurie HM Stable, this mare bred by Jean Pierre Dubois. 9/1 Gamble River (4m Un Mec d’Heripre ) was third for Bjorn Goop, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner/breeder Gerard Manzi.Gu d’Heripre

The Prix de Munich (purse 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart) was the Quinte+ race of the day and the 3.7/1 Calaska de Guez (8f Pomerol de Laumac) scored timed in 1.10.8kr. Alexandre Abrivard teamed this J-M Bazire trainee that Ecurie Vautors owns. She won for the 23rd time in 57 starts now for 529,690€ in life earnings.

The 13/1 Ange de Lune (10g Laetenter Diem ) took second for owner/trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard. 9/1 Viking d’Hermes (11g Sancho Panca ) was third for Eric Raffin. Nancy America and Clif du Pommereux completed the top five and set up a Q+ exact order payoff of 1,726.20€ to 568 winning ticketholders. Over10,158,000€ was wagered on this race with 4,801,921€ in the Quinte pool

Calsaka de Guez

Calaska de Guez

The Prix de Lisieux (purse 80,000€, 2850 meters, monte, European eligibles) put a cap on top level action this day and the 1.12.3kr timed victory went to 50/1 Vivier de l’Oison (11g Prince de Montfort -Puraise) with Mlle. Cindy Saout in the irons. The winning trainer is Vincent Jurry and the owner is Ecurie Nice Nasach, as the winner recorded his 10th career victory in 88 starts now for 497,430€ earned. The winner is sired by a solid monte performer of years past, especially known for his fast victories at a mile distance in Sweden and Norway.

The 12/1 Unique Juni (7f Uptown Yankee ) was second today for jockey Mathieu Mottier and trainer Jorgen Westholm, with third to 16/1 Brio de Tillard with Mlle. Neomie Hardy at the lines.

Vivier de l’Oison