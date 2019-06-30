Guardian Angel AS sets World Record

Guardian Angel AS went to post as the public choice in Saturday's $175,000 Cleveland Trotting Classic at Northfield Park and did not disappoint. He delivered a spectacular 1:52 world record victory.

Guardian Angel AS ($3.80) started from the rail. He floated off the gate and two rivals were ahead of him at the 1/8-pole. Once the field was set, driver Jason Bartlett attempted a quarter-move. However, Jody Jamieson, who was in front with Emoticon Hanover at the time, foiled Bartlett's plan and would not relinquish the lead.

Bartlett remained first-over the remaining 7/8 of the mile through fractions of :27.3, :55.3, 1:24.1 and 1:52.

"My first priority was to get him through the first turn without breaking. Then, I got him to the outside and saw that Jody wanted to stay on the lead," explained Bartlett. "So I let him grind it out the rest of the way. On the third turn I knew I had it won. He was spectacular tonight and overcame a tough trip."

The 1:52 time is the fastest mile ever trotted over Northfield Park's Flying Turns and officially breaks the five year-old and up trotting horse record previously held by Crazy Wow in 1:52.3, set in 2017 with Chris Page.

The speedy clocking also represents a new world record for five year-old and up trotting horses on a half-mile track. The previous 1:52.3 record was also Crazy Wow's previous track record the 2017 Cleveland Trotting Classic victory.

Saturday's win is Guardian Angel AS's fourth consecutive victory and represents his 20th lifetime score, increasing his bankroll to $702,280 for owners ACL Stuteri Ab of Kentucky and Kjell Johansson of Sweden and trainer Anette Lorentzon.

Guardian Angel AS

Completing the $175,000 Cleveland Trotting Classic were Musical Rhythm, Emoticon Hanover, Pinkman, Plunge Blue Chip, Dayson, Marion Marauder and Weslynn Dancer.

Earlier on the card Yes broke the Northfield Park track record and lowered the world record for sophomore trotting geldings on a half-mile track. His 1:53.1 clocking won the $25,000 Gin Blossom Series Final by 6¼-lengths. Ryan Stahl drove the trotter for trainer Jason McGinnis and owners Thestable Yes Group, of TheStable.ca, a fractional horse ownership conglomerate that has grown to be the largest stable in Canada.

Yes ( Manofmanymissions -Fantasy Yankee- Muscles Yankee ) now has five wins in 16 career starts and earnings of $129,525.