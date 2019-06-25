Guillermo Sport wins Gr. I Prix Albert Viel

Guillermo Sport (3m Orlando Sport -Quoda Jesselyn) was an 11/1 upset harness racing winner of today’s Gr. I Prix Albert Viel (purse 170,000€, 2700 meters, three year olds) at Paris-Vincennes.

The winner, handled by a jubilant PJ Pascual Lavanchy for trainer MX Mestre Suner, won his fifth in nine starts, now for 162,750€ in life earnings.

Ecurie Bruni owned this winner that defeated 4.3/1 Gamble River (3m Un Mec d’Heripre ) reined by Francois Lagadeuc for breeder/owner Gerard Manzi and trainer Sebastien Guarato.

10/1 Gamin des Perdrix (3m Booster Winner ) was third for J-M Bazire. Race time was 1.13.9kr. 12/1 odds Gassman d’Esse and 69/1 Gilmour were fourth and fifth. 3.1/1 General du Parc and 13/1 Greenpeace took the last two checks.

The first groupe test of the day was the Gr. III Prix Raymond Fouard (purse 80,000€, 2850 meters, European starters) with 17/1 IDS Boko (4g From Above -Celestial Boko) rallying for an upset victory timed in 1.14.7kr. Robin Bakker teamed the Paul Hagoort trainee that Running Stable owns.

The victory increased IDS Boko’s life earnings to 133,308€. 1.6/1 favorite Frisbee d’Am (4m The Best Madrik ) was a

close second reined by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer Richard Westerink. Third was 5/1 Zilath (4m Maharajah ) with trainer Jean-Michel Bazire at the lines for owner SC Leonardo Srl.



The Gr. III Prix de Grasse (purse 80,000€, 2850 meters, European starters) completed the day’s groupe contests. With Classic Connection a scratch, it was an open field and 2.7/1 Alcoy (5m Ready Cash - Divann) scored for Christophe Martens, trainer Vincent Martens and owner Ceke Farms BVBS.

Alcoy was timed in 1.12.7kr off soft fractions as he defeated 1.6/1 favorite Portland (5m Ganymede ) teamed with trainer Bjorn Goop. 13/1 Dollar Soyer (6g Phlegyas ) took third for Anthony Barrier and trainer Gregory Thorel. 7.2/1 El Villagio (5m Love You) and 4.2/1 Epic Julry (5m Nice Love ) completed the top five.

Fast class veterans contested the Prix Bertrand Deloison (purse 75,000€, 2850 meters, European starters), also labeled the Prix de Grosbois. The 5.7/1 Diable de Vauvert (6m Prince d’Espace -Pop Star) rallied on the pegs for victory timed in 1.11.7kr, with Gabriele Gelormini up for breeder/owner Franck Lemuet. It was the sixth career victory for the winner, in 47 starts, now for 351,130€ in life earnings.

1.7/1 Jerry Mom (6m Ready Cash -Graziella) rallied to lead off the final bend and appeared for victory before bearing out mid stretch. Luc Roelens trains this brother to Traders for JPB Building BVBA and Pierre Vercruysse was the pilot. 2.2/1 Defi de Retz (6m First de Retz) held third for Jean Michel Bazire.

At the end of the card was the Prix de Nesles (purse 56,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 14 starters) and this one went to the 1.10.9kr timed and 1.8/1 favorite Azur des Caillons (9m Quaker Jet -Douce Nuit) with owner/trainer Matthieu Abrivard aboard.

This handsome, great gaited winning trotteur scored for the 13th time in his 62 race career, his third win in 2019. Azur’s life earnings increased to 281,910€ with this victory. The 5.4/1 Belle Louis Mabon (8f Derby du Gite ) took second for breeder/owner/trainer/pilot Yves Dreux. Third was 189/1 Very First (10g Orlando Vici ) with Julien Raffestein at the lines.