Gunilla d'Atout wins 200,000€ Criterium

07:38 AM 16 Dec 2019 NZDT
Gunilla d'Atout (on the outside) by a nose over Gu dHeripre
Today’s Criterium des 3 Ans (Gr. I, purse 200,000€, 2700 meters) at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes  saw 1.9/1 odds Gunilla d’Atout (3f Ready Cash-Topaze d’Atout-Coktail Jet) the nose winner timed in 1.13.4kr with Bjorn Goop aboard.

Sebastien Guarato trains the now eight-time winner in 10 starts for Ecurie Saint Martin.

Gunilla now sports 287,900€ in career earnings. SCEA du Beaumanoir bred this full-sister to 661,113€ winning Eridan.

The 5.2/1 Gu d’Heripre (3m Coktail Jet-Vedetta d’Heripre) was a gallant second for reinsman Franck Nivard, owner Ecurie Rolling and trainer Philippe Billard.

22/1 Galilea Money (3f Bold Eagle-Uturn Money) took third money handled by Jean-Michel Bazire for breeder/owner Yvan Bernard.

The 15/1 Gallant Way (3m Ready Cash-Queen Flore) was fourth reined by David Thomain and trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Jacques Pauc.

Gunilla d'Atout is surrounded by well-wishers in the winner's enclosure

LeTrot’s Comte de Ballaigue and newly named LeTrot President Jean-Pierre Barjon presented the trophies to the winning connections.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

Includes Video See all Latest News