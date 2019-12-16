Gunilla d'Atout wins 200,000€ Criterium

Gunilla d'Atout (on the outside) by a nose over Gu dHeripre

Today’s Criterium des 3 Ans (Gr. I, purse 200,000€, 2700 meters) at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes saw 1.9/1 odds Gunilla d’Atout (3f Ready Cash -Topaze d’Atout-Coktail Jet) the nose winner timed in 1.13.4kr with Bjorn Goop aboard.

Sebastien Guarato trains the now eight-time winner in 10 starts for Ecurie Saint Martin.

Gunilla now sports 287,900€ in career earnings. SCEA du Beaumanoir bred this full-sister to 661,113€ winning Eridan.

The 5.2/1 Gu d’Heripre (3m Coktail Jet -Vedetta d’Heripre) was a gallant second for reinsman Franck Nivard, owner Ecurie Rolling and trainer Philippe Billard.

22/1 Galilea Money (3f Bold Eagle -Uturn Money) took third money handled by Jean-Michel Bazire for breeder/owner Yvan Bernard.

The 15/1 Gallant Way (3m Ready Cash -Queen Flore) was fourth reined by David Thomain and trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Jacques Pauc.

Gunilla d'Atout is surrounded by well-wishers in the winner's enclosure

LeTrot’s Comte de Ballaigue and newly named LeTrot President Jean-Pierre Barjon presented the trophies to the winning connections.