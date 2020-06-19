Day At The Track

Gunner: The Enchanting Tale of a Racehorse

11:57 PM 19 Jun 2020 NZST
Gunner: The Enchanting Tale of a Racehorse
Gunner: The Enchanting Tale of a Racehorse

Victoria M Howard, author or co-author of such renowned harness racing books, Roosevelt Raceway Where It All Began, and Meadow Skipper The Untold Story has completed Gunner: The Enchanting Tale of a Racehorse.

It is a heartwarming true story about a Standardbred who went from the racetrack to several Amish families before rescued from a kill pen after which he emerged as a Cavalry Mount Police Horse.

“In many ways Gunner has become the spokes-horse for all horses as the book is written in his words. He embodies the atrocities that far too many horses racing and otherwise endure once no longer needed and discarded by their owners,” said Howard who also penned the heartwarming tale of Junior and Elena, two Canadian Standardbred foals thrown together after Junior’s dam died foaling. 

Howard continued, “Being a Standardbred horse owner, it virtually broke my heart after hearing his current owner tell the story of rescuing Gunner from a kill pen and I knew instantly something had to be done to call attention to these helpless animals. I allowed Gunner to dictate his story to me embellishing some to make it readable, educational and enjoyable. I think his message will warm the hearts of animal lovers everywhere”. 

“After all, horses are totally inaudible, but Gunner will be ‘Their Voice’ and hopefully through the book, GUNNER: AN ENCHANTING TALE OF A RACEHORSE we can call attention to the plight of so many no longer wanted animals.” 

GUNNER: AN ENCHANTING TALE OF A RACEHORSE is now available through Author House, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other book outlets.

A percentage of the proceeds will be distributed to Standardbred rescues.  

  

     

 
