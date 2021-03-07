Gural; Allard horses will be barred

"This news is particularly disturbing after the indictments of March and a later superseding charge in December of last year," said Meadowlands President Jeff Gural. "We, along with the Thoroughbred Jockey Club, spent much time and money employing the Five Stones investigators to prepare a case to get the Feds interested which led to all of those indictments. We will continue to partner with the Jockey Club to fund the continuing investigation by Five Stones. We could use support in this initiative and welcome anyone who would like to aid in the funding of this necessary and important endeavor.

"To learn that people actually give this guy horses to train after what was discovered by the Federal investigation boggles the mind. The only reason to do this, that I do this, is to clean up racing so we might have a future and to protect the guys that do try to follow the rules.

"Horsemen seem to have this absurd unspoken bond that they protect each other. Well let me be perfectly clear, trainers that break the rules and use Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) are stealing from you, not me. They are beating your horse with a PED enhanced horse then, they are buying or claiming your horse and them beating you with your own horse. I just don't get it."

Meadowlands investigator Brice Cote will respond to questions at Bcote@playmeadowlands.com