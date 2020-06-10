Day At The Track

Gural offers Meadowlands to Horseman

05:47 AM 10 Jun 2020 NZST
The Meadowlands, Harness Racing
The Meadowlands
East Rutherford, NJ - The number of horses entered this morning for the weekend harness racing draw at The Meadowlands was a staggering 777.
 
With the purse account under duress from compromised revenue streams this year, the number of races will remain at 13 for each day which leaves more than 500 horses with no place to race. There is simply not the revenue in The Meadowlands purse account to fund the addition of more racing days.
 
Recognizing that the hardship continues to increase for owners and trainers as more time passes time passes without an answer on how to get horses raced and when the various sires stakes will get underway, Jeff Gural has a thought to try and give more horses a chance to race.
 
Pending NJ Commission and state approval, The Meadowlands would consider leasing the track to horsemen's associations to add a race card beginning next week for a few weeks as necessary until more tracks open, provided they could fund the purses from their purse or sires stake account.
 
Nick Salvi
