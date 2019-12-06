Michael Guerin analyses third night heats

R6, 8.24pm, Fifth pacing heat, 2700m mobile: Ultimate Sniper (11) has been so dominant it is pointless finding one to beat him. He has raced three wide for over half the two heats he has won and probably only has to sit parked to win this. Chase Auckland (1) got buzzed up early then trailed and was ok on Tuesday so logical danger, if any. Colt Thirty One (2) has had a nightmare series but still good enough to factor in top three here while San Carlo (10) should love the longer trip. First4 hopes to stablemates On The Cards (4) and Mach Shard (8).

Suggested bet: You can take the shorts Ultimate Sniper to win but 11-1/2/4/10 might be a trifecta and First4 play.

R7, 8.53pm, Fifth trotting heat, 2700m mobile: Temporale’s (4) gate speed means he hold the aces because he can probably lead and choose to stay there or trail. Did win a Rowe Cup so has stamina. Marcoola (8) may actually be better suited drawn wide and could launch mid-race. Hard to work out whether he is at his best so his odds too short but could go a blinder. Habibi Inta (2) was better on night two and should be fitter and suited to the longer trip. Don’t be surprised if he goes close. Paramount King (6) has been massive both nights and can win so the early tactics could be interesting while Tough Monarch (1) has a First4 hope sticking to the markers.

Suggested bet: Temporale (4) each way taking the short way home.

R8, 9.24pm: Sixth pacing heat, 2700m mobile: Stablemates Thefixer (4) and Cruz Bromac (2) have had no luck in the series and one of them should win. They could even lead and trail but after having had two quiet runs in the heats Thefixer should have plenty of energy in the tank. It is doubtful there will be punishing attacks so if he leads he is on top but with one run at them up the passing lane it could just as easily by Cruz Bromac. A G’s White Socks (10) has been stunning in the series so far and drawn to get midfield outer run but it might be hard to give the other favourites a start. Bling It On (6) never got a gap on Tuesday and will have to go forward at some stage as he sits in the cusp of making the final field. Classie Brigade (12) and My Kiwi Mate (5) can get some but hard to see them winning.

Suggested bet: Thefixer to win.

R9, 9.54pm: Sixth trotting heat, 2700m mobile: As good as Winterfell (5) and Majestic Man (9) have been winning heats this is the chance for Massive Metro (5). He was huge night one, never a winning chance night two and might have enough gate speed to be master of his own destiny over a trip he won the National Trot in record time last summer. Winterfell (6) had no luck on Tuesday and could even find the front here, which might be enough to get him home in a no pressure race. Majestic Man (9) seems to love The Park and was dazzling both nights so can win but odds too short giving the other pair a start. Big Jack Hammer (4) might get to the marker pegs and into the final so a First 4 player.

Suggested bet: Winterfell to win, save Massive Metro.