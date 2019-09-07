H3R Super Sunday has over $500,000 in purses

Trois-Rivieres, QC - This Sunday the Hippodrome 3R harness racing track will feature its richest race program of the 2019 season with its Super Sunday Championship card with more than $500,000C in purses.

The Super Sunday program is highlighted by eight championship finals. There are four $65,000C divisions of the Breeders Cup Series for three-year-old trotters and pacers and four $55,000C finals of the Future Stars Series for two-year-olds.

All four champions from last year at age 2 are back in the finals again at age 3. They are Only For Justice (race 4), Cooking The Speed (race 8), Claudi PV (race 11) and US Sunshine (race 12).

Races 4, 5, 7 thru 12 are the championship finals on Super Sunday. Here is a brief look at the final fields.

4th race Three-year-old colt trot final - Only For Justice seeks a repeat championship starting from the rail for driver Stephane Brosseau. They are facing a tough task against track record holder Cesar Duharas from post six for driver Pascal Berube. Cesars Duharas is on a two-race winning streak.

5th race Two-year-old filly pace final - SOS Cupcake drew the far outside in post eight for driver Stephane Gendron but still shows the speed to be the race favorite and is on a two-race winning streak. Lotus Sena (post 5) will cut the mile and could lead from start to finish.

7th race Two-year-old colt trot final - Babidibou (post 2) has been first or second in his five lifetime starts and has won last two starts from both on and off the pace. Kenogami Coco (post 4) may lead from the start and hold on and Major Bay (post 8) drew poorly but has gate speed to overcome and be a factor.

8th race Three-year-old filly pace final - Cooking The Speed (post 2) is seeking to repeat in the championship final but will have a tough task going against the entry from Yves Filion of Akita Bayama and Audi Bayama. Also, a major factor in the race will be HP Xanadu (post 6), who has been first or second in last five starts.

9th race Two-year-old filly trot final - Emotions Durables (post 5) must stay on stride to win. She broke last start but still rallied to be third and prior had won three straight races. HP Starlette (post 2) and SOS Thumper (post 1) could be a factor is Emotions Durables falters in any way.

10th race Two-year-old colt pace final - Whitecookie has been sensational this season for owner, trainer, driver Marie Claude Auger. The son of Windfall Blue Chip is undefeated in six starts and has beaten nearly everyone in the field.

11th race Three-year-old filly trot final - Claudi P V (post 6) has not raced as well this year as she did last year in winning the championship. Kinderunbelievable (post 5) and Cor Leo (post 3) loom as the two favorites in the race.

12th race Three-year-old colt pace final - Could be the best race of the day. YS Sunshine (post 3) tries for a second championship but face a very tough field that includes Ashleysbest (post 7) who two starts back tied the track record with a 1:52.4 triumph and he enters the race on a three-race winning streak. Other contenders include NP Napoleon (post 6) and GA Speed Gaby (post 8).

Post time Sunday for the 14-race program is 1:00 pm. For a free race program and to watch the races from the Hippodrome 3R live, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.