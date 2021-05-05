H3R has full card for open day Friday

Trois-Rivieres, QC - They are the only racetrack in Canada that will be open for racing when the Hippodrome 3R (H3R) kicks-off their 2021 harness racing season on Friday (May 7).

With a special post time of 5:30 pm, H3R will feature a ten-race program with full fields of eight starters in all races, including three Preferred Class events.

Heading the driver's colony is return champion Pascal Berube, who narrowly held on to his lead closing day last November, edging Stephen Brosseau by one win, 52 to 51. Brosseau is back opening day along with Stephane Gendron, Guy Gagnon, Francis Picard, Samuel Fillion and Richard Simard.

"It's always fun to be successful on the track, Berube said. "And it's my first goal when I'm on the sulky. So, as far as winning the driver's title again, if I'm first in the standings it's great, but otherwise I just want to live up to myself and do my best.

"I currently have 6 horses in the stable," Berube added. "And three of them are new horses. I really hope they will live up to our expectations as these are several new owners and I would like for them to enjoy their first experience as owners."

Berube has become a popular catch-driver both at H3R and at Rideau Carleton. He has drives in nine of the ten races on the card.

On the training side, Francis Richard is the top dog and is going for his fifth straight training title at H3R. Last year he won the title by 11 wins, 33 to 22 over Maxime Velaye.

"We are ready of course for the new race season at H3R, Richard said. "I really am looking forward to seeing my trotter that I co-own, Fashion Frenzie. Him, along with a Bettor's Delight colt I co-own named Twin B Powerball, are under the good care of trainer Richard Moreau."

Last season at age two, Fashion Frenzie (Archangel) won five of seven starts and $154,000 on the Ontario Sire Stakes Circuit with a record of 1:55.1. He is the pride and joy of the Richard Stable.

Other top trainers returning for the 2021 at H3R are Marc-Andre Simoneau, Michel Allard, Denitza Petrova, Charles Gaudreault and Carl Duguay.

After Friday's special opening day program, H3R will return to racing on Sunday's, starting May 16, with post time at 12:30 pm. Friday racing resumes June 11 with post time at 4:00 pm.

Program Pages are available for the Friday card, courtesy of TrackIt, at this link.

For more information, visit www.hippodrome3R.ca.