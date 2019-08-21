Day At The Track

Hambo winner is in the Yonkers Trot

11:30 AM 21 Aug 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Forbidden Trade, harness racing
Forbidden Trade and driver Bob McClure winning the Hambletonian
Lisa Photo

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, August 20, 2019--Sometimes, we realize communication ain't all it's cracked up to be.

That's our story and we're sticking with it.

When the list of Yonkers Trot entrants was sent out Monday (Aug. 19th), it numbered seven.

Well, make it eight.

A bad game of telephone omitted one...a Hambletonian-winning one.

Forbidden Trade was indeed put in the box Monday for the 65th Trot, and for that omission in print, it's a mea culpa.

"It wasn't in our original plan, but plans change," trainer Luc Blais said. "We let him tell us what to do and he's been training so well."

Forbidden Trade, a son of Kadabra, was among the list of Yonkers Trot eligibles, supplemented after his 2-year-old season. He has won six of his nine starts at 3 ($671,484), the latest an Ontario Sire Stakes Gold event at Mohawk. The colt, has who made two half-mile-track OSS starts in his career, is owned by Serge Godin's Determination and driven by Bob McClure.

Even with the 'addition' of Forbidden Trade, the limited number of entrants makes this season's race a one-dash-for-the-(half-million-dollar)-cash event, set for Saturday night, Aug. 31st.

The new-and-improved alphabetical list of Yonkers Trot entrants, with declared drivers, are...

Forbidden Trade (Bob McClure)

Gimpanzee (Brian Sears)

HL Revadon (g) (Jim Marohn Jr.)

Livinonthedash (Marcus Miller)

No Drama Please (Tim Tetrick)

Osterc (Dexter Dunn)

Sheena's Boy (g) (Dunn also listed)

Soul Strong (g) (Dunn also listed)

by Frank Drucker, for Yonkers Raceway

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Hambo winner is in the Yonkers Trot
21-Aug-2019 11:08 AM NZST
Trotting colts impress in Ohio Sires Stakes
21-Aug-2019 11:08 AM NZST
Suddenly Royal uses passing lane to victory
21-Aug-2019 07:08 AM NZST
McWicked returns to top 10 in poll
21-Aug-2019 06:08 AM NZST
Updated info on Wattsburg & Stoneboro PA Fairs
21-Aug-2019 05:08 AM NZST
Wiggle It Jiggleit wins qualifier at Harrah's
21-Aug-2019 03:08 AM NZST
$10,000 guaranteed Pick-5 heads Batavia 1st race
21-Aug-2019 02:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News