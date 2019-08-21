Hambo winner is in the Yonkers Trot

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, August 20, 2019--Sometimes, we realize communication ain't all it's cracked up to be.

That's our story and we're sticking with it.

When the list of Yonkers Trot entrants was sent out Monday (Aug. 19th), it numbered seven.

Well, make it eight.

A bad game of telephone omitted one...a Hambletonian-winning one.

Forbidden Trade was indeed put in the box Monday for the 65th Trot, and for that omission in print, it's a mea culpa.

"It wasn't in our original plan, but plans change," trainer Luc Blais said. "We let him tell us what to do and he's been training so well."

Forbidden Trade, a son of Kadabra, was among the list of Yonkers Trot eligibles, supplemented after his 2-year-old season. He has won six of his nine starts at 3 ($671,484), the latest an Ontario Sire Stakes Gold event at Mohawk. The colt, has who made two half-mile-track OSS starts in his career, is owned by Serge Godin's Determination and driven by Bob McClure.

Even with the 'addition' of Forbidden Trade, the limited number of entrants makes this season's race a one-dash-for-the-(half-million-dollar)-cash event, set for Saturday night, Aug. 31st.

The new-and-improved alphabetical list of Yonkers Trot entrants, with declared drivers, are...

Forbidden Trade (Bob McClure)

Gimpanzee (Brian Sears)

HL Revadon (g) (Jim Marohn Jr.)

Livinonthedash (Marcus Miller)

No Drama Please (Tim Tetrick)

Osterc (Dexter Dunn)

Sheena's Boy (g) (Dunn also listed)

Soul Strong (g) (Dunn also listed)