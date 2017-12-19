Change in format of Award announcements

Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando is the site of the 2018 Dan Patch Awards Dinner and USHWA annual meetings

Harrisburg PA -- With voting currently underway for the top harness racing horse and human performers of 2017, there has been one major change made to the format of the announcements of this year's winners by the United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA).

The process this year will have the pacer, trotter and horse of the year announced at the conclusion of the Dan Patch Awards Banquet that will be held at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida on Sunday. February 25. There will be no advance release of these three winners.

On Thursday (Dec. 21) at 12 noon, USHWA will announce all the divisional winners for both genders and gaits via a Facebook Live stream hosted by Emily Gaskin and available for viewing on both the USHWA and Hoosier Park Facebook pages. A general press release will then be sent to all e-outlets following that broadcast.

All human category winners will be announced via press release the week after Christmas starting on Tuesday (Dec. 26) and running through Friday (Dec. 29).

USHWA member voting for all categories closes on Wednesday (Dec. 20) at 9 a.m.

Follow all the news and announcements at www.ushwa.org .

The live stream of the divisional announcements can be viewed at www.facebook.com/USHarnessWriters/ or www.facebook.com/HoosierParkCasino/ .