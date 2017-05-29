Hemi Seelster fled the scene!

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, May 28, 2017-"Hemi Seelster has fled the scene." So said track announcer John Hernan, who did not lie, as 'Hemi' (Brent Holland, $9.90) made quick work of 11 harness racing rivals Sunday afternoon (May 28th), winning Yonkers Raceway's mile-and-a-quarter $68,000 Open Trot.

Away alertly from post position No. 3, Hemi Seelster stuffed Red Hot Herbie (Dan Dube) in behind coming toward a :27.4 opening quarter-mile. The remaining eight furlongs (:58, 1:27.2, 1:56.1, 2:24.3) were angst-free, with a final margin of 5¾ lengths.

'Herbie' clearly was second, with Money Maven (Eric Goodell) a three-hole third. Second-tier starters Wing Flash (Tyler Buter) and Homicide Hunter (Anthony Napolitano) rounded out the payees, while 5-2 favorite Tag Up and Go (Joe Bongiorno) was a never-in-it ninth and second choice Wings of Royalty (Brian Sears) couldn't get out his own way.

For third choice Hemi Seelster, a 5-year-old Holiday Road gelding co-owned by Howard Taylor & Abe Basen and trained by Rich Banca, it was his fourth win in 13 seasonal starts (now over a half-million dollars for his career). The exacta paid $69, with the triple returning $616.

For Holland, it was career driving win No. 4,993.

The weekly featured trot was the first of four 'French' races during the dozen-race, all-trot card.

Sunday's revival of the 'New York, New York Double' saw a winning combination of 9-(Bustin' It, Belmont's 3rd race) and 4-(Andy Ray, Yonkers' 7th race) paid $13.90 for every correct dollar ticket (total pool $7,361).

Live racing (and evening simulcasting) returns Friday, June 16th (post time 7:10 PM). Afternoon simulcasting remains available, including the June 10th Belmont Stakes.

Frank Drucker