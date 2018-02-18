Day At The Track

Heza Thrill N tops night in $24,000 Open

03:36 PM 18 Feb 2018 NZDT
Heza Thrill N, harness racing
Heza Thrill N (file photo)

LEBANON, OH. - Saturday night's $24,000 Open Handicap Pace at Miami Valley unfolded just as expected with Night Pro (Dale Decker) exploding to the front and polesitter Heza Thrill N (Trace Tetrick) settling snuggly into the pocket.

Following a rather pedestrian :28.2 opening quarter mile (despite a sloppy track), Starlite Kid (Dan Noble) mounted a challenge on the outside and lapped in on the leader at the :56.4 midway station.

Positions remained unchanged during a speedy :27.1 third split before Starlite Kid faded just enough to allow Heza Thrill N to angle from the pocket at the head of the stretch.

Taking full advantage of the ground and energy saving trip, the 9-year-old New Zealand bred son of Christian Cullen easily zoomed by for an open lengths 1:52 tally, his first in four tries in 2018.

Heza Thrill N is trained by Tyler George for owner Majs NY Inc. It was the 32nd victory in his career and pushed his lifetime earnings over the $300,000 plateau.

Racing resumes at Miami Valley on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with 2:05 p.m. matinees on each afternoon.

Gregg Keidel

 

