HHYF Harness Heroes cards ready to go

Sudlersville, MD --- The Harness Horse Youth Foundation's 2018 set of Harness Heroes trading cards is now available.

This year's 35-card set features many of the stars racing in 2018, including Hannelore Hanover (2017 Dan Patch and Somebeachsomewhere awards Horse of the Year), the undefeated Manchego, Marion Marauder and many others. Human honorees include trainer Brian Brown, drivers Yannick Gingras and Doug McNair, as well as the newly elected Hall of Famers Margareta Wallenius-Kleberg and Jules Siegel, just to name a few.

As customary, all 2017 equine divisional champions in the United States and Canada are showcased on these collectible cards. The front of each card features a photograph, while the back includes statistics and biographical information, similar to trading cards seen in other sports today.

This year's card sets were assembled by various Delaware 4-H clubs, which earned community service hours for their assistance with the project. HHYF graduate Maddy Lester from the Holler-N-Hooves Club spearheaded the organizational effort in which more than 20 volunteers participated.

To order your complete set of Harness Heroes cards, send a (suggested) donation of $20 ($30 Canadian) per set along with your name and address to: Harness Horse Youth Foundation, 217 E. Main Street, Sudlersville, MD 21668. HHYF also offers packs of 10 random cards as handouts for youth groups, farm tours, and other promotional events.

A limited number of previous years' card sets are also available for a similar donation. For more details, please e-mail Ellen Taylor at Ellen@hhyf.org.

The Harness Horse Youth Foundation is a charitable 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing young people and their families educational opportunities with harness horses in order to foster the next generation of participants and fans.

The Foundation has been making a difference in the lives of many since 1976 by dedicating its efforts and resources to projects which enable the growth of those who want to get involved and learn about the industry. These efforts include the creation of interactive learning experiences, scholarship programs, and creation and distribution of educational materials. For more information on opportunities through HHYF, or to support its mission, go to www.hhyf.org.